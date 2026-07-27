Wellness Bar by Legacy presents 2nd Annual Cocktails and Community Open

Wellness Bar by Legacy welcomed guests to its 2nd Annual Cocktails and Community Open House with an evening focused on connection, wellness, and community resources. Attendees met the Wellness Bar team, toured the space, learned about the clinic’s services, enjoyed light bites and refreshments, and picked up complimentary swag while exploring Legacy Community Health’s holistic approach to care. The open house offered an opportunity for new and returning visitors to connect with providers, ask questions, and discover the wellness programs and services available through Wellness Bar by Legacy.