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Wellness Bar by Legacy presents 2nd Annual Cocktails and Community Open

July 24, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 27, 2026Last Updated: July 27, 2026
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Guests gathered at Wellness Bar by Legacy’s 2nd Annual Cocktails and Community Open House, where they connected with staff, toured the space, learned about available services, and enjoyed an evening of community, refreshments, and wellness. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Wellness Bar by Legacy welcomed guests to its 2nd Annual Cocktails and Community Open House with an evening focused on connection, wellness, and community resources. Attendees met the Wellness Bar team, toured the space, learned about the clinic’s services, enjoyed light bites and refreshments, and picked up complimentary swag while exploring Legacy Community Health’s holistic approach to care. The open house offered an opportunity for new and returning visitors to connect with providers, ask questions, and discover the wellness programs and services available through Wellness Bar by Legacy.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 27, 2026Last Updated: July 27, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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