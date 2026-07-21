Pride Houston 365 Parade returns August 15 with Cooling Stations



Organizers are preparing for the summer heat as nearly 90 contingents plan to return to downtown Houston for the rescheduled nighttime parade.

Pride Houston 365’s annual parade will return to downtown Houston on Saturday, August 15, more than two months after severe weather forced the cancellation of the original June 6 event.

The rescheduled parade will step off at 7 p.m., following drag performances beginning at 5 p.m. at Hermann Square. Pride Houston 365 President Kerry-Ann Morrison says the organization considered several dates before accepting one of three options offered by the City of Houston.

The organization had initially hoped to move the parade to late September or October. Halloween night was its first choice, in recognition of pre-Stonewall gatherings where gay men could dress in drag and socialize publicly with less fear of arrest for violating cross-dressing laws.

City officials ultimately offered two August dates and one September date, based on availability, access to municipal support services, and whether other events would place added strain on city resources.

Pride Houston 365 also considered conflicts with other major LGBTQ community events and the availability of its volunteer leadership. Labor Day weekend was ruled out because of holiday travel and students returning to college.

“We took a lot into consideration,” Morrison says. “We didn’t just pick a random date.”

Because the parade will now take place during one of Houston’s hottest months, organizers are expanding heat-safety measures for participants and spectators.

The National Weather Service reports that Houston’s average temperature at 7 p.m. on August 15 is approximately 88 degrees, compared with 85 degrees on June 6. Humidity can push the heat index into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Two cooling tents with misting fans will be located near the parade staging area, providing relief for participants waiting to enter the route. Pride Houston 365 also plans to place 48 hydration stations along the route beginning at 2 p.m., when crowds are expected to start gathering.

The stations will consist of large bins filled with ice and free bottled water. EMT personnel will also be on duty to respond to medical emergencies.

Pride Houston 365 is seeking water donations and volunteers to keep the hydration stations stocked throughout the event. The organization will also operate a 40-by-40-foot air-conditioned bar tent at Hermann Square.

“We would be very grateful for people to show up and help us,” Morrison says.

Despite the change in date, participation has remained strong. Morrison says only three contingents from the original parade have withdrawn, and organizers expect approximately 90 units to participate. ABC13 will livestream the parade.

Pride Houston 365 is also offering two free contingent positions to grassroots LGBTQ nonprofit organizations that cannot afford the entry fee. Interested organizations should email [email protected] with a mission statement by July 28.

The organization has also issued a call for drag performers to appear during the pre-parade entertainment at Hermann Square. All selected performers will be paid.

Morrison says organizers expect the August parade to draw a larger crowd than the original event would have attracted.

“That date was different than usual, and the weather that day was just absolutely horrendous,” she says.

WHAT: 2026 Pride Houston 365 Parade

WHEN: Saturday, August 15, 2026

5 pm: Stage and grandstand open; drag performances begin

7 pm: Parade steps off

WHERE: Downtown Houston

INFO: tinyurl.com/prideparadehouston