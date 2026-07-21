Out at the Rodeo’s 2026 Wild Wild Wet Pool Party

Out at the Rodeo’s Wild Wild Wet Pool Party transformed Montrose Country Club into a lively celebration of summer, bringing together LGBTQ community members and allies for an afternoon of music, poolside fun, and connection. Guests floated in the pool, relaxed under umbrellas, and danced to country and disco-inspired sets by DJ Stephen Jusko.

Cowboy hats, swimsuits, and colorful floaties added to the festive atmosphere, while the event blended casual summer vibes with community spirit. A portion of ticket sales supported Out at the Rodeo’s year-round programming, making the gathering both a fundraiser and a celebration of queer friendship, visibility, and summer fun.