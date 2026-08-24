Reception and Dedication for Kennedy (Kent) Loftin, at Interfaith Ministries

IM Houston (formerly Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston) honored the late Kennedy “Kent” Loftin with a reception and dedication on August 18, recognizing his lasting contributions to the organization and Houston’s nonprofit community.

Loftin, who died in January 2026 at age 44, previously served as chief development officer at Interfaith Ministries, where he helped lead major fundraising efforts, including the $14.5 million Many Faiths Building Together capital campaign. He later joined the Montrose Center, becoming a prominent fundraiser and advocate for Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Friends, colleagues, supporters, and community leaders gathered for the dedication, celebrating Loftin’s commitment to philanthropy and service. The event reflected the enduring impact of a leader whose work strengthened organizations and communities across Houston.