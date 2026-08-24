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Reception and Dedication for Kennedy (Kent) Loftin, at Interfaith Ministries

August 18, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 24, 2026Last Updated: August 24, 2026
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IM Houston honored the life and legacy of Kennedy “Kent” Loftin with a reception and dedication. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)
Kennedy “Kent” Loftin

IM Houston (formerly Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston) honored the late Kennedy “Kent” Loftin with a reception and dedication on August 18, recognizing his lasting contributions to the organization and Houston’s nonprofit community.

Loftin, who died in January 2026 at age 44, previously served as chief development officer at Interfaith Ministries, where he helped lead major fundraising efforts, including the $14.5 million Many Faiths Building Together capital campaign. He later joined the Montrose Center, becoming a prominent fundraiser and advocate for Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Friends, colleagues, supporters, and community leaders gathered for the dedication, celebrating Loftin’s commitment to philanthropy and service. The event reflected the enduring impact of a leader whose work strengthened organizations and communities across Houston.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 24, 2026Last Updated: August 24, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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