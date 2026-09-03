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Tony’s Place presents Voyage Under the Sea fundraiser

August 23, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 3, 2026Last Updated: September 3, 2026
1 minute read
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DragSpace artists took the stage at Tony’s Place’s Voyage Under the Sea fundraiser at ARTECHOUSE Houston, benefiting LGBTQ+ youth. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Tony’s Place dove into an immersive evening of community and celebration with Voyage Under the Sea, its annual fundraiser benefiting Houston’s LGBTQ+ youth. Held at ARTECHOUSE Houston, the aquatic-inspired event featured performances by DragSpace artists Reign LaRue Ross, Jazell Barbie Royale, Adriana LaRue, Barry Mii Dandy, Sinema LaRue, Teresa LaRue, and Purple.

Guests explored the venue’s immersive surroundings while enjoying cocktails, a silent auction, music, and performances throughout the evening. With support from sponsors, donors, guests, performers, and volunteers, Tony’s Place surpassed its $70,000 fundraising goal.

The evening’s impact extended beyond the festivities, with proceeds supporting Tony’s Place and its work providing affirming services, housing navigation, stabilization assistance, and other resources for LGBTQ  young people. The successful fundraiser brought Houston’s community together for an imaginative night that paired under-the-sea revelry with meaningful support for young people seeking safety, stability, and connection.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 3, 2026Last Updated: September 3, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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