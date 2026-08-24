Bunnies on the Bayou 47 Check Presentation at Pearl Bar

Bunnies on the Bayou gathered at Pearl Bar on August 19 for its Bunnies 47 check presentation, celebrating the impact of its annual Easter Sunday fundraiser and the Houston organizations it supports.

Proceeds from Bunnies 47 benefit local nonprofits providing health care, housing assistance, education, arts programming, outreach, and other services to Houston’s LGBTQ community. This year’s beneficiaries include Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, Houston Pride Band, Lazarus House, M.E.N. Inc., the Montrose Center, Montrose Grace Place, The Normal Anomaly, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, Pride Chorus Houston, PWA Holiday Charities, Rice University Pride, Thomas Street Clinic, and Tony’s Place.

The Pearl Bar gathering brought representatives from Bunnies on the Bayou and beneficiary organizations together to recognize another year of fundraising and community support. The presentation followed Bunnies 47, “Resistance in Bloom,” held April 5 at Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston.