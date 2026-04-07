Bunnies on the Bayou 47: “Resistance In Bloom”

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Bunnies on the Bayou once again brought a sea of energy, color, and community to downtown Houston as thousands gathered for the 47th annual Easter Sunday celebration. Known for its playful spirit and charitable mission, the beloved event blended high-energy sets by DJs Panda and Dave Audé, festive looks, and a vibrant crowd that turned Sesquicentennial Park into one of the city’s most dynamic outdoor parties.

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Beyond the music and spectacle, Bunnies on the Bayou continues to serve a deeper purpose, raising funds for local LGBTQ organizations and nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries are:

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness

Houston Pride Band

Lazarus House

M.E.N. Inc.

The Montrose Center

Montrose Grace Place

The Normal Anomaly

Open Gate Homeless Ministries

Pride Chorus Houston

PWA Holiday Charities

Rice University Pride

Thomas Street Clinic

Tony’s Place

Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization committed to enhancing the quality of life, promoting education, and upholding the human rights of individuals in Houston’s LGBTQ community.