Bunnies on the Bayou 47: “Resistance In Bloom”
April 5, 2026
Bunnies on the Bayou once again brought a sea of energy, color, and community to downtown Houston as thousands gathered for the 47th annual Easter Sunday celebration. Known for its playful spirit and charitable mission, the beloved event blended high-energy sets by DJs Panda and Dave Audé, festive looks, and a vibrant crowd that turned Sesquicentennial Park into one of the city’s most dynamic outdoor parties.
Beyond the music and spectacle, Bunnies on the Bayou continues to serve a deeper purpose, raising funds for local LGBTQ organizations and nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries are:
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness
- Houston Pride Band
- Lazarus House
- M.E.N. Inc.
- The Montrose Center
- Montrose Grace Place
- The Normal Anomaly
- Open Gate Homeless Ministries
- Pride Chorus Houston
- PWA Holiday Charities
- Rice University Pride
- Thomas Street Clinic
- Tony’s Place
Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization committed to enhancing the quality of life, promoting education, and upholding the human rights of individuals in Houston’s LGBTQ community.