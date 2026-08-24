Pride Houston 365 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026 – Pt. III

Pride Houston 365 returned to downtown Houston on August 15 for its 48th Annual Pride Parade, nearly two months after severe weather forced organizers to cancel the event’s original June date.

Nearly 90 contingents participated in the rescheduled nighttime parade, which stepped off following drag performances at Hermann Square. The route brought together LGBTQ organizations, nonprofits, businesses, performers, advocates, and community groups from across the Houston area. Participants included Legacy Community Health, the Houston Pride Band, Heavy Hitters Pride, Rice PRIDE, Parents of Trans Youth, and members of the Montrose Center community. Grand Marshals joined floats, decorated vehicles, musicians, dancers, and marchers carrying rainbow, Progress Pride, transgender, and other community flags through downtown.

For more photos, visit Pride Houston 365: 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026, Pt. I. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

For more photos, visit Pride Houston 365: 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026, Pt. II. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)