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The Montrose Center’s Kindred Spirits Dance at the Ballroom at Bayou Place

August 15, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 19, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
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Guests gathered at the Ballroom at Bayou Place for the Montrose Center’s annual Kindred Spirits Dance. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

The Montrose Center’s Kindred Spirits Dance filled the Ballroom at Bayou Place with music, dancing, and generations of LGBTQ Houstonians reconnecting on the dance floor. Local queen Kara Dion brought drag to the celebration, while DJ MLE kept the crowd moving with favorites spanning the 1970s through today. The gathering also honored the legacy of Kindred Spirits, the beloved Houston lesbian nightclub that became a vital community space during the AIDS crisis.

A raffle, silent auction, and table-decorating contest added to the festivities, with proceeds supporting the Montrose Center’s programs serving LGBTQ women and continuing the event’s tradition of community support.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 19, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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