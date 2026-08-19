The Montrose Center’s Kindred Spirits Dance at the Ballroom at Bayou Place

The Montrose Center’s Kindred Spirits Dance filled the Ballroom at Bayou Place with music, dancing, and generations of LGBTQ Houstonians reconnecting on the dance floor. Local queen Kara Dion brought drag to the celebration, while DJ MLE kept the crowd moving with favorites spanning the 1970s through today. The gathering also honored the legacy of Kindred Spirits, the beloved Houston lesbian nightclub that became a vital community space during the AIDS crisis.

A raffle, silent auction, and table-decorating contest added to the festivities, with proceeds supporting the Montrose Center’s programs serving LGBTQ women and continuing the event’s tradition of community support.