Pride Houston 365 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026 – Pt. II

Downtown Houston became the setting for Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Parade, with community organizations, musicians, performers, elected officials, businesses, and advocacy groups moving through the city streets. The procession included the Houston Pride Band, Legacy Community Health, Pride Houston volunteers, drag performers, dancers, and participants carrying rainbow, Progress Pride, transgender, and other community flags. Floats and decorated vehicles shared the route with marching groups, while spectators gathered along the barricades to watch and photograph the procession.

For more photos, visit Pride Houston 365: 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026, Pt. I.