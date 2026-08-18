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Pride Houston 365 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026 – Pt. II

August 15, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 18, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
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Downtown Houston became the setting for Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Parade, with community organizations, musicians, performers, elected officials, businesses, and advocacy groups moving through the city streets. The procession included the Houston Pride Band, Legacy Community Health, Pride Houston volunteers, drag performers, dancers, and participants carrying rainbow, Progress Pride, transgender, and other community flags. Floats and decorated vehicles shared the route with marching groups, while spectators gathered along the barricades to watch and photograph the procession.

For more photos, visit Pride Houston 365: 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026, Pt. I.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 18, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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