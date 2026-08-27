Flexibility Is the New Access: HyFlex Comes to Lone Star College-Houston North

by Dr. Quentin Wright

Years ago, a chancellor of a large community college district pushed back against the idea that college isn’t for everyone. His counter was simple and enduring: there is some college for everyone. It may not be a two-year or four-year degree — it might be a workforce certificate or an industry certification — but the door should be open regardless. That idea stayed with me, because at its core, it captured the community college’s most sacred mission: accessibility. The belief that no student, regardless of economic circumstance or social barrier, should be denied access to quality education or training.

There is near-universal agreement on that principle. Where the real work lies is in the logistics of delivering it.

Today’s community college students are navigating extraordinary challenges. According to The Hope Center, approximately 70 percent of community college students are employed. The Community College Survey of Student Engagement (CCSSE) found that nearly 30 percent hold full-time jobs. Separately, data from the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study indicates that roughly 20 percent of students are parents. These national figures mirror what we’re seeing right here on our own campus — a recent faculty-driven survey at Lone Star College-Houston North shows that 80 percent of our student respondents work and nearly 46 percent are raising children.

For these students, the traditional model of “show up or fall behind” is not a philosophy — it’s a barrier.

We cannot ask students to choose between their livelihood and their education. We have to meet them where they are. Online education began filling that gap, and as it grew, students who once enrolled in evening and weekend programs gradually migrated to fully virtual formats. But online-only isn’t the answer for everyone. Many students want — and benefit from — a face-to-face connection with their instructor and classmates. They need flexibility and community, not one or the other.

My Vice President of Instruction, John Maynard, found a model that delivers both: HyFlex.

HyFlex courses are built around maximum flexibility without sacrificing engagement. Here’s how it works: students can attend class in person, join the live session online, or — if neither is possible on a given day — watch a recording of the session at their convenience. Every session is recorded, so a student dealing with an unexpected work obligation, a sick child, or a transportation issue never has to choose between life and learning.

This isn’t just a theoretical model. One of our former Deans of Instruction experimented with this approach during COVID while teaching an evening course. She noticed that working students frequently struggled to make it to class due to last-minute schedule changes at their jobs. Rather than penalize them, she built in flexibility — and the results spoke for themselves. She ended the year with a notably high course completion rate, driven in large part by a structure that refused to abandon students when life got complicated.

This fall, under John Maynard’s leadership, we are expanding HyFlex course offerings across Lone Star College-Houston North. We are moving intentionally in this direction — not simply as an alternative to traditional online courses, but because HyFlex aligns with the mentoring and support philosophy that defines our campus. It allows us to stay connected with students in ways that pure online formats cannot, while still honoring the demands on their time. That connection matters for retention. It matters for completion. It matters for the student who almost didn’t enroll because they couldn’t see how it would work.

If you are a working adult, a parent, or someone who has convinced yourself that higher education is out of reach — we want to talk to you. Lone Star College-Houston North’s HyFlex option was built with you in mind. And if life’s challenges extend beyond scheduling, our CARE Program is here to help with basic needs support, because we know that getting to graduation sometimes requires more than academic flexibility.

Some college is for everyone. We’re committed to making sure everyone can actually get there.

Dr. Quentin Wright is the Founding President of Lone Star College-Houston North

INFO: Learn more about HyFlex courses and the CARE Program at Lone Star College-Houston North, visit lonestar.edu/houstonnorth, call 281-260-3500, or email [email protected].