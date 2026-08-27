Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 27 – 30

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Houston Restaurant Weeks From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Laugh Track Drag Show Thursday night gets considerably louder at Michael’s Outpost, where Laugh Track brings comedy drag to one of Houston’s longtime LGBTQ+ piano bars and cabaret rooms. 9 to 11:30 p.m. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 713-520-8446

Steak Night, Drag Bingo and Dildo Races Pearl Bar starts Thursday with steak night at 6 p.m., then drag bingo takes over at 9, followed by the bar’s decidedly adult Dildo Races at 10:30. Pearl’s new Washington Avenue location gives Houston’s lesbian-centered nightlife institution a lot more room, including two club spaces, an outdoor area, and a women’s sports bar. Steak night from 6 p.m.; Drag Bingo at 9 p.m.; Dildo Races at 10:30 p.m. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. 281-757-3229

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Mistress Isabelle Brooks Hosts Drag Race Fan Favorites

Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks takes over South Beach Houston for a night of foolishness, chaos, and sickening drag, joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 fan favorites Darlene Mitchell and Jane Don’t. If you’ve never been to an M.I.B. party, the pitch is simple: a room full of the hottest people in town, delicious drinks, amazing entertainment, and one unforgettable night—or at least one you’ll try to reconstruct over brunch. Doors at 9 p.m., VIP Meet and Greet at 10:30 p.m., showtime at midnight. 21+.

South Beach Houston, Pacific Street. 9 p.m.–3 a.m. General admission $20; VIP Meet and Greet Experience $60. Tickets at DarleneDont.eventbrite.com.

South Beach Anniversary Party and Miami Trip Giveaway

South Beach Houston caps off its Anniversary Party Weekend by sending one lucky guest to the other South Beach. The Grand Prize Winner takes home a spectacular weekend trip for two to Miami Beach, Florida, with the drawing at 1 a.m.—so plan to still be on the dance floor when the winner is called. Consider it SoBe’s thank-you for making it Houston’s favorite place to dance and schmooze the night away with your friends. And yes, the club would like you to know it is proudly the only world-class nightclub in Montrose. South Beach Houston, Pacific Street. Drawing at 1 a.m.

Country Dance Party at Neon Boots

Friday changes gears after dark at Neon Boots, Houston’s LGBTQ+-friendly country-western dance hall. The huge dance floor goes country for the Friday Night Dance Party, while karaoke runs simultaneously in the separate Esquire Room. Dance party 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; karaoke 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon, 11410 Hempstead Road. 832-582-5022

Fun Fridays at the Montrose Center

Start the weekend with something easygoing. Fun Fridays is a monthly LGBTQ+ game night hosted at the Montrose Center by Kai from Transcend Gaming. Expect board games, party games, conversation, and a room full of people who came to play. 5 to 9 p.m. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 713-529-0037

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Lez on the Court: Houston

Basketball takes center court Saturday evening at Lez on the Court, a tournament created by and for the LGBTQ+ community. Players and spectators can expect three hours built around competition, community, and plenty of courtside energy. 5 to 8 p.m. KDC Gym, 2400 FM 2920, Suite 150, Spring.

Pretty in Print

Dress for a night out when Pretty in Print takes over Say La Vie Saturday night. Leopard, floral, plaid, polka dots: if it’s a print, wear it. Entertainment is by SlimStar, MC Sham and DJ TapOwt. The party offers a polished late-night alternative to the weekend’s raves and sports events. Ages 25 and up. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Say La Vie, 5711 Hillcroft St., Suite D6. $20. 832-263-4827

Spider-Man Rave

Spider-Man costumes meet EDM Saturday night at Rich’s Houston, where Cultured Presents turns the club into a superhero-themed rave. Costumes are encouraged, but the real focus is the dance floor, with DJs spinning EDM hits alongside multi-genre mixes. VIP packages available. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.

Batty Gyal at AvantGarden

Saturday night gets a sapphic Caribbean party with Batty Gyal, a 21+ event built around women who love women, dancehall, and big dance-floor energy. The party reclaims “batty gyal” as a celebratory identity and fills AvantGarden with Caribbean rhythms. 9 p.m. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Road.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Sunday Drag Brunch Show at 306 Houston

Downtown gets a dose of sequins and attitude at this Sunday drag brunch featuring Sasha Frost, Fae Talitea, Hanna Santanna and Everly Rose. The 90-minute show pairs brunch with a four-queen lineup built for laughs, crowd interaction, and plenty of glam. Noon to 1:30 p.m. 306 Houston, Level 2 (Skyview Athena).

Ariana Grande Tribute Drag Brunch at Boheme

Boheme’s Sunday drag brunch gets a pop-star theme this week with an Ariana Grande tribute starring Adriana LaRue, Reign LaRue, Cyn City and Chloe Crawford Ross, with DJ Athenz handling the music. The afternoon combines an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, cocktails, and a full drag show in Boheme’s sprawling Montrose patio setting. Doors and seating begin at 11 a.m., with the show starting at 11:45 and wrapping around 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and the venue notes that performances may include adult humor and strong language. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Boheme, 307 Fairview St. $45. 713-529-1099.

Sunday Funday Karaoke and Super Sunday Drag Show at JR’s

JR’s stretches Sunday Funday well into the night with karaoke, rotating hosts, and a late drag show. At 11 p.m., the Super Sunday Drag Show takes over the stage. JR’s & Grill, 808 Pacific St.

Wednesday, SEPTEMBER 2

First Wednesday Happy Hour with The Diana Foundation & OutSmart magazine

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart magazine return to Pearl Bar for September’s First Wednesday Happy Hour. Mix, mingle, grab a cocktail, and connect with community while meeting this month’s Community Guest, Fort Bend County Pride, and hearing about Futuristic Pride 2026: A Celebration Beyond the Stars. Everyone is welcome. Pearl Bar Houston, 5:30–8 p.m.

Pride Galveston Weekend Kicks Off on the Island

Houston’s favorite hour-away gayborhood throws its annual three-day party, and this year every single event is free. Friday starts easy with a Meet and Greet at The Pride Center, then heads to Robert’s Lafitte—the oldest LGBTQ bar in Texas—for a late-night Drag Extravaganza. Follow @pridegalveston for updates, and see the full weekend calendar at pridegalveston.com. Meet and Greet: The Pride Center, 1502 39th St., Galveston. 7–9 p.m. Free. Drag Extravaganza: Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston. 10:30 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Pride Galveston Beach Bash and Neon Party

Spend the day on the sand at The Beach Hut, where vendors, sponsors, and a live DJ take over the lower level with direct beach access out front. Bring the dog—it’s pet friendly—and grab food and drinks on site. Once the sun goes down, glow up for the Neon Party at Robert’s Lafitte with a drag show and free goodies for the crowd.

Beach Bash: The Beach Hut, 731 Seawall Blvd., Galveston. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free.

Neon Party: Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Free.

Pride Galveston Pool Party Closes the Weekend

The traditional send-off: an afternoon poolside at Robert’s Lafitte with mini drag shows, male exotic dancers, a live DJ, and vendors. Bring sunscreen and low expectations for Monday productivity. Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston. Noon–7 p.m. Free.

Ongoing: Houston Restaurant Weeks From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.

SAVE THE DATE

September 11–20: Pecos Bill, Houston Ballet

The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.

Save the date for one of Houston’s signature LGBTQ+ community events. The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus will host its 17th Annual Equality Brunch on Sunday, September 13, at POST Houston. More event details are coming soon, but this is a great time to mark your calendar and make plans to attend.

September 20: LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch

Mimosas with a mission. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund returns to the Lone Star State for its Houston Brunch, gathering the community to celebrate the leaders who are fighting back and winning at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights and democracy are on the line. Every seat at the table helps elect, support, and defend LGBTQ+ candidates across Texas and the South, so come for the eggs, stay for the political power. Guest tickets are on sale now, but availability is limited—grab yours before the good seats are gone.

Hilton Americas-Houston. Register at victoryfund.org/event/houston26.

September 20: Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party

Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.

Ongoing: The Girl on the Train, Alley Theatre

A modern psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Alley Theatre. A modern psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Alley Theatre.