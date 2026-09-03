Virgo Season Cracks the Whip: Your September 2026 Horoscope

Virgo season continues for most of the month and September 10 is one busy day in the cosmos. On September 10 we have the New Moon in Virgo, Mercury enters Libra, and Venus slips into Scorpio. Virgo energy thrives on order, neatness and schedules, so no more procrastinating when it comes to getting organized.

Mercury in Libra says we’ll get more done this month if we approach others in a diplomatic manner. If you’ve had disagreements with others recently, this is your chance to smooth things over.

Venus will have an unusually long stay in Scorpio this year because of retrograde that begins on October 3. Venus is the love planet and Scorpio rules the Underworld. When it comes to relationships a light and breezy approach won’t work now. Venus in Scorpio demands depth, intensity, passion and vulnerability in relationships otherwise they flounder in superficiality.

The fiery Full Moon in Aries on September 26 casts her light on the games we play to keep others happy at our own expense. Much like Venus in Scorpio, a Full Moon in Aries thrives on boldness, courage and authenticity.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

“Tone it down” or “ use our inside voices” aren’t things you would typically say to an Aries unless you’re looking to pick a fight but this month you Rams do need to bring it down a couple of notches. The New Moon in Virgo on September 10 says it’s time to slow your roll and take care of yourself. If you continue to overload your schedule or burn the candle at both ends, your body is likely to suffer. You’ve never been one to sugar-coat your communications. You tend to give it to us straight with no chaser, but with Mercury’s move into diplomatic Libra on September 10, you’ll get more done if you’ll soften your delivery just a bit. The Full Moon in Aries on September 26 revs things up and puts you back in the driver’s seat, which of course is your natural habitat.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20)

On September 26 the Full Moon joins Saturn and Neptune in the sign of Aries, highlighting the identity crisis you Bulls are having in 2026. The focal point of this identity crisis is your need to disengage from the expectations of others. Old roles and identities that no longer suit you are beginning to dissolve. The object of the game right now is to schedule some alone time, not to be distant or aloof from others but to get some quiet time to listen to your inner voice. Love and romance gets a major boost starting on September 10 with the New Moon in Virgo and Venus in Scorpio. If you’ve been nursing old resentments and anger from a previous relationship, now is the time to let it go and trust again.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

September comes with a bit of a warning, Gemini. With the fire and air elements strong this month, you’ll need to pace yourself to avoid exhaustion. The New Moon in Virgo on September 10 grounds and centers you by putting the focus on your home life. Your home is so important to you, Gemini. You’re “on” all day, so your home has to be your safe space where you can rest and recharge. If things have been chaotic on the home front, this is your chance to reset things exactly as you want them. The Full Moon in Aries on September 26 helps you declutter your social life. The cosmos is putting you on notice that it’s time to cut friendships and associations that drain your energy.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Mars continues its journey through Cancer until September 28. Mars in Cancer reminds you there’s a warrior inside that crab shell, and it’s perfectly okay to be self-assertive and set boundaries. The New Moon in Virgo on September 10 says it’s time for new perspectives. If you’ve been telling yourself and others the same old tired stories that keep you stuck, it’s time for a change. The New Moon in Virgo is reminding you that repetitive thoughts and words carry power and do play a part in how you experience life, so observe what you’re thinking right now. Is that a thought you want to manifest in the future? The Full Moon in Aries on September 26 says there’s no need to regret any major changes you’ve made recently. You’re on the right track so keep it moving.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Finances are the focal point with the New Moon in Virgo on September 10. If your finances have been a bit of a mess, this is your chance at a financial reset, Leo. While Jupiter showers you Lions with a sense of optimism and hope, you still need a grounded and pragmatic approach to your money. Mars and Venus team up this month to act as a dynamic duo of emotional healing. While Mars in Cancer roots around in your subconscious exposing any lingering anger and resentment you may be holding on to, Venus in Scorpio puts the spotlight on old family patterns you tend to get tangled up in. The Full Moon on September 26 adds a dose of heightened emotions. Instead of an emotional overreaction, this is your chance to break the pattern and choose differently when it comes to the family dynamic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Virgo season continues for most of the month and reaches its peak with the New Moon in Virgo on September 10. You’re still the star of the show this month and may decide you need to look the part. If you’ve been thinking about changing your physical appearance in some way, this is your moment to do just that, Virgo. Also on September 10, Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into Libra and Venus slips into mysterious Scorpio. Deep and intense conversations focus on finances, budgets, and material security. Your body has always been very sensitive to stress, and the Full Moon in Aries warns that you may be at a breaking point. It’s time to deal with your stress, Virgo, before it deals with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You belong to the air element, Libra, meaning you tend to be a thinker over a feeler. You definitely feel, but you have a tendency to explain those feelings away or analyze them to the nth degree. The New Moon in Virgo on September 10 puts you in the time out chair to recharge and do some self-reflection. It’s time to stop pushing those pesky feelings away and get honest about what you’re really feeling. You are a people-pleaser at heart but you can’t be “on” all the time, Libra. The Full Moon on September 26 joins Saturn and Neptune in the sign of Aries, putting the spotlight on relationships. This is a fiery Full Moon that can certainly heighten emotional reactions. This could feel a bit uncomfortable for you, Libra, but this is your moment to speak the truth in an important relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Love goddess Venus moves into Scorpio on September 10. You’re quite magnetic and mysterious by nature, and this only amplifies your attractiveness. You won’t have to pull many strings behind the scenes to get what you want right now. This transit makes you quite visible and difficult to resist. The New Moon in Virgo, also on September 10, helps you make new social connections and form new friendships. Jupiter in Leo continues to bless you with good fortune in the career arena. There is something important you Scorpios need to know about Jupiter this year. Sometimes Jupiter’s blessings come through a loss, so if business opportunities slip through your hands or you don’t get that job you want, it’s a blessing in disguise. So don’t get paranoid, Scorpio. If something doesn’t work out, Jupiter has something better planned for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Virgo season continues for most of the month and reaches its peak on September 10 with the New Moon in Virgo. This puts you in the spotlight at work and could result in a promotion or a new leadership role. Mars continues its transit through Cancer for most of the month, and the New Moon on September 26 lands in Aries. I can’t say you’ll be hearing wedding bells, Sagittarius, but both Mars and the New Moon heat up your love and sex game. Needy partners who try to fence you in too early need not apply. Your social life picks up with Mercury in Libra from September 10 to September 30, and your ruling planet Jupiter is in Leo for the remainder of the year, encouraging you to do one of your favorite things, travel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into peace-loving Libra from September 10 to September 30. This transit highlights the all-important career sector of your chart, Capricorn. The combination of Mercury and Libra means in the work space you’ll need to curb your more authoritarian strategy for a more diplomatic approach. I know sugar-coating isn’t your style, but if you’ll sprinkle just a light layer of sweetener over your communications with co-workers this month, you’ll accomplish a lot more. The fiery Full Moon in Aries on September 26 is a different story. Tensions that have been brewing beneath the surface on the home and family front can be brought to a boiling point resulting in some heated arguments. Although uncomfortable, the air needs to be cleared.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Like your fellow air signs, Libra and Gemini, you’re being pushed out of your head and into your heart this month. The New Moon in Virgo on September 10 is about trusting your vibe. If you pay attention, your intuition will always show you who deserves your trust and who doesn’t. You’re quite strategic and determined about career goals as warrior planet Mars enters Scorpio on September 10. Your crisis management skills are on full display at work and the higher-ups are taking notice. Direct and blunt becomes your communication style with the Full Moon in Aries on September 26, and with Mars in Cancer you could become down right argumentative with co-workers. Others need to tread lightly.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Virgo season continues for most of the month and reaches its peak with the New Moon in Virgo on September 10. This acts as a turning point in your relationships. This is your wake-up call to feed the relationships that are mutually supportive and ditch those that exhaust and drain you. Mercury in Libra helps you spot the hidden motives of others, while Mars in Cancer has you craving romance and creative inspiration. Relationships take a deep and intense turn when Venus moves into Scorpio on September 10. Control and possessiveness could become a major issue in some relationships. The Full Moon in Aries casts its glare on your finances. You could pay off a major debt or put the brakes on those impulsive spending habits.

Connect with Kevin at popastrology-readings.com or on @p0pastrology.