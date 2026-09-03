Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 3-6

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Houston Restaurant Weeks From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.

Thursday, September 3 Free Singles Mixer at Bumpy Pickle

Singles night gets a sporty twist on Sept 3, when Houston Hotspots takes over Bumpy Pickle for four hours of mingling, games, and casual competition. The 21-and-up mixer welcomes gay, bi, queer, trans, straight, and curious singles alike. Three reserved pickleball courts make for an easy icebreaker, while ping-pong, cornhole, and other games keep the evening moving. Bumpy Pickle, 554 Lockwood Dr. 6–10 p.m. Free. Café con Leche Dance Party at South Beach

On Thursday, Sept 3, South Beach turns up the Latin rhythms with Café con Leche, a dance party featuring salsa, bachata, Latin pop, and more from DJ Zema. Wear something you can move in and bring friends who like to dance. South Beach, 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m. Friday, September 4

Harrison Guy: Dear Prairie View

Houston choreographer Harrison Guy turns the history of Prairie View A&M University into movement in Dear Prairie View, a world premiere commissioned by Performing Arts Houston for the university’s 150th anniversary. The production honors the people, traditions, and Black excellence of “The Hill,” but its reach extends well beyond alumni. Guy has built the evening as a story about legacy, education, and community, told through dance, spoken word, and visual art. Runs Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday Sept 4. Cullen Theater, Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m. $29 and up.

Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost offers a different kind of queer nightlife on Friday nights. Modern Nostalgia brings cabaret-style entertainment to one of Houston’s longest-running LGBTQ+ piano bars, where the room is intimate and built around live performance. After the show, pianist Jerry Atwood takes over the keys at 9:30 p.m. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5 Equality Texas presents the Barbara Jordan Garden Party

Equality Texas brings a little high tea, a little Kentucky Derby, and plenty of queer Texas pride to its annual Barbara Jordan Garden Party on September 5. Guests are encouraged to break out hats and gloves for an afternoon of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, and awards honoring leaders who carry forward Jordan’s legacy of public service and equality. This year’s honorees are Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut (Spirit of Barbara Jordan Award) and state Rep. Senfronia Thompson (Legacy of Barbara Jordan Award). Private Houston residence; location provided with ticket purchase. 1–4 p.m. Tickets available through Equality Texas. Saturday Afterhours at The Avenew

For anyone who regards midnight as an opening act, The Avenew keeps Saturday going well into Sunday with its afterhours party. It’s a natural final stop after dinner, drinks, or an earlier party elsewhere, and the crowd is not remotely interested in going home when conventional bars wind down. This one is for night owls, serious dancers, and anyone who hears “last call” as a challenge rather than a suggestion. The Avenew, 9232 Richmond Ave. Late Saturday night, continuing past 2 a.m. Sunday, September 6 LGBTQ+ Nerd Convention at Pearl Bar

Trade the nightclub for trading cards at Pearl Bar’s LGBTQ+ Nerd Convention, a free afternoon gathering that brings queer fandoms together under one roof. Expect a buy-sell-trade atmosphere built around collectibles and nerd culture, with plenty of chances to meet people who’d happily debate your favorite game or fandom. It’s casual, social, and refreshingly low-key. 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. Free Who Decides What “Gay” Looks Like? with Gary Putnam

Who taught us what a gay, lesbian, or bisexual person is supposed to look or act like? Gary Putnam takes on that deceptively complicated question during Emerson UU Houston’s Sunday morning talk, which examines the expectations that grow around LGBTQ identities and what happens when real people refuse to fit the script. Free and open to the public, with an online discussion option. Emerson UU Houston, Delaney Hall, 1900 Bering Dr. 9:30–10:30 a.m. Free. Tequila Sundays at Crocker Bar

Crocker Bar starts its Tequila Sundays dance party at noon, turning the first half of the day into an excuse for drinks, music, and one more round of weekend socializing. It’s the move for anyone whose preferred Sunday brunch comes with a louder soundtrack, and this week Labor Day adds the luxury of knowing most people have another day off before reality returns. Crocker Bar, 2312 Crocker St. Noon.

SAVE THE DATE

September 11–20: Pecos Bill, Houston Ballet The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.

Save the date for one of Houston’s signature LGBTQ+ community events. The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus will host its 17th Annual Equality Brunch on Sunday, September 13, at POST Houston. More event details are coming soon, but this is a great time to mark your calendar and make plans to attend.

Sept 19: Cynthia Lee Fontaine Presents: Drag Brunch at the Punch

Drag brunch gets a big dose of personality at Punch Line Houston with live drag performances, audience games, cocktails, and brunch bites in a downtown comedy-club setting. The show is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Cynthia Lee Fontaine, though Fontaine herself is not scheduled to appear at this date. Punch Line Houston, 1204 Caroline St. Noon.

September 20: LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch Mimosas with a mission. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund returns to the Lone Star State for its Houston Brunch, gathering the community to celebrate the leaders who are fighting back and winning at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights and democracy are on the line. Every seat at the table helps elect, support, and defend LGBTQ+ candidates across Texas and the South, so come for the eggs, stay for the political power. Guest tickets are on sale now, but availability is limited—grab yours before the good seats are gone. Hilton Americas-Houston. Register at victoryfund.org/event/houston26.

September 20: Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party

Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.