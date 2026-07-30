The Shared Stage

Fifteen years after meeting at Texas A&M, Brock Hatton and Lee Barker have come full circle. Back then, Hatton was trying to find his place in the university’s theater program while Barker was already making a name for himself onstage. Their first production together was Dangerous Liaisons, and it found Hatton painting scenery while Barker performed under the lights.

“We met at that theater party,” Hatton recalls. “We became pretty good friends quickly after that.”

Their friendship soon turned into an onstage romance during The Beggar’s Opera, complete with what Barker jokingly describes as “a little controversial” kiss for Texas A&M audiences at the time.

They began dating that summer and, as Hatton puts it, “As soon as we started dating, it felt like we were forever.”

“We don’t get to work together a whole lot,” Barker says, “which is one of the reasons that Houston Shakespeare Festival is an important opportunity for us this year.”

From their Texas A&M beginnings, the couple’s individual careers have taken an unexpected turn. Hatton is now the actor bringing characters to life, while Barker helps create the worlds that audiences step into through scenic painting and prop artistry. This summer, at the Houston Shakespeare Festival, Barker serves behind the scenes while Hatton appears in both The Tempest and The Comedy of Errors. It marks a rare opportunity for the couple to experience the creative process side by side.

As a new faculty member at the University of Houston, Barker has enjoyed introducing Hatton to his daily world. “It’s fun having Brock come and visit, see my shop, and see where I work,” Barker states. “It’s also been very, very exciting and nice being able to see him when I run up with a prop or to take a note.”

For Hatton, simply sharing the same workspace has been a gift. “Being able to be in the same space all day is just a really cool gift,” he beams. “I’ve really loved that we could take our lunches together.”

The collaboration has also deepened each man’s appreciation for the other’s craft. “It’s really cool being on something that he created,” Hatton says of Barker’s scenic work. “It’s very cool having our characters on stage be affected by the stuff that he has made happen.”

Some of those pieces carry personal significance. While preparing sets for The Tempest, the couple spent time together in Galveston collecting driftwood that ultimately became part of the production. “It’s just cool seeing the stuff that we have found together actually add to the show,” Hatton explains.

Their shared profession has also become one of the foundations of their relationship. “There’s a level of understanding that we both have,” Barker says of the challenges of working in the arts and balancing a relationship. “Theater is something we’re really passionate about, and sometimes it needs to take priority.”

That mutual understanding has helped them navigate long-distance contracts, late-night rehearsals, and months spent apart while working. “Because we both are so ingrained in this world, we both understand what each other’s going through,” Hatton admits.

“Sometimes we’ll just be gone for months at a time,” Hatton continues. “Those are the toughest contracts that we’ve ever had to take, but I think they make us appreciate these opportunities that we get to work together more.”

Their admiration for one another extends beyond their relationship. Hatton marvels at Barker’s ability to transform a script into a physical world. “Lee has a very cool way of looking at a script and seeing beyond just what is in there,” he gushes. “His mind-boggling transitional set pieces are some of the coolest things that he creates. He has a skill for designing furniture that is one thing in one scene, and then it will turn and become a completely different thing.”

Barker, meanwhile, praises Hatton’s extraordinary memory. “The amount of stuff that he has to memorize is absolutely dumbfounding,” Barker emphasizes. “Learning two full Shakespeare shows is a feat.”

Their partnership also extends into mentoring Houston’s next generation of theater artists. Barker, who teaches scenic painting, prop artistry, and carpentry at the University of Houston, finds purpose in helping students build confidence alongside practical skills. “Showing these students these skills that can also be taken into home repair, daily life, and hobbies, are very important,” Barker says. “Getting to see them learn something practical and useful is very inspiring.”

Both men hope audiences leave Miller Outdoor Theatre this summer with a renewed appreciation, not only for Shakespeare, but also for the communal experience of live performance. “I hope people walk away with the sense of community that comes with seeing a live performance,” Barker says. “Going out, being in the environment, and seeing and feeling and reacting to all of the things happening on stage with other people is part of the magic of theater.”

Hatton shares that hope. “I hope that people take away that Shakespeare is approachable,” he reveals. “I hope this inspires people to see theater, not just at Miller, but also in the other theater houses around the city.”

After 15 years together, their story is ultimately one of partnership in every sense. Whether building a set, stepping into character, or simply sharing lunch during rehearsals, Barker and Hatton continue proving that some of the best performances are the ones created together.

What: The 52nd Annual Houston Shakespeare Festival presents The Tempest & The Comedy of Errors

When: July 30 – August 8, 2026

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park

Info: uh.edu/shakespeare