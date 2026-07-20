Obituary Notice: Steven “Tank” Wayne Evans, 1955–2026

Steven “Tank” Wayne Evans, age 71, son of Pauline and Willie Evans, passed peacefully on July 19, 2026 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. He was born in Savannah, GA in May 1955.

Tank studied at Armstrong State College in Savannah and the University of Georgia in Athens, graduating in 1979 with a BS in Psychology. Between classes he served as Pledge Master for Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, where he perfected his knowledge of daytime soap operas and spades.

In 1980 he moved from Savannah to Houston to join his PKT pledge brother, Ken Council. For 46 years they were roommates and best friends, probably Houston’s longest-running comedy duo aka Patsy and Eddie with less glamour.

Tank spent 40 years with Anixter Wire and Cable, retiring in 2020. He became an expert on fiber optics cable and made lifelong friends there.

He lived life large and was a well-known, proud member of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community. Tank belonged to Miss Camp America, Montrose Social Club, Krewe of Olympus (Queen XXIII), EPAH, Krewe of Uranus, Houston Bears, and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus. He was a strong supporter of the Montrose Center HATCH program for LGBTQ youth to which he donated generously without prompting. In the early 1990s, Tank made the front page of the Houston Chronicle in drag — and made sure every coworker at Anixter saw it too.

Tank loved to travel: multiple trips to Oktoberfest in Munich, Russia before the USSR breakup, East Berlin just before the wall fell, and 15 years of Mardi Gras in New Orleans. No matter where Tank traveled, he always appreciated and missed his beautiful hometown of Savannah. There really is no place like home.

His favorite place in Houston was George Sports Bar on Fairview, where he could be found with bartender Boris any day of the week cheering for almost any team — except Alabama. His true passion was the UGA Bulldogs. He ate, slept, and breathed Georgia football. He made many lifetime friends at George’s Bar.

In recent months Tank faced health challenges with the same stubbornness he brought to everything. He passed quickly, surrounded by the love and support of his care team from George’s Bar who provided emotional and spiritual comfort in his final days.

Tank is survived by his Savannah Phi Kappa Theta family, his loving care team from George Sports Bar, and his roommate and best friend of 46 years, Ken Council.

A life well lived. GO DAWGS!!!

—Ken Council