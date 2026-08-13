Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 13 – 19

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THURSDAY, AUGUST 13





2nd Thursday Breakfast

There’s plenty happening this week with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber. Join the Chamber for its 2nd Thursday Breakfast featuring Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, meet some of the newest Chamber members, and explore timely business topics, including immigration. Attendees will also look back at favorite moments from the Chamber’s Decade of Impact celebration. There’s plenty happening this week with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber. Join the Chamber for its 2nd Thursday Breakfast featuring Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, meet some of the newest Chamber members, and explore timely business topics, including immigration. Attendees will also look back at favorite moments from the Chamber’s Decade of Impact celebration.



Craft Night with Fort Bend

Get creative tonight at Craft Night with Fort Bend & Surrounding Counties LGBTQIA+ Community & Resources. Head to George Memorial Library in Richmond from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an easygoing evening of art, crafts, and community. Small crafts will be provided, or bring along a project you’re already working on. The free mobile pantry will also be available. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to allies. Get creative tonight at Craft Night with Fort Bend & Surrounding Counties LGBTQIA+ Community & Resources. Head to George Memorial Library in Richmond from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an easygoing evening of art, crafts, and community. Small crafts will be provided, or bring along a project you’re already working on. The free mobile pantry will also be available. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to allies.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14





Main Street Theater Pride Night + SingOUT Cabaret

A free happy hour followed by a Pride cabaret celebrating queer voices. No ticket needed — RSVP online. Main Street Theater, 2540 Times Blvd, Rice Village, 6:30 p.m. happy hour, 7:30 p.m. show.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15











48th Annual Houston Pride 365

Houston Pride 365 is back with its rescheduled 48th Annual Pride Celebration, bringing an evening of energy, entertainment, and community to downtown Houston. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. near Houston City Hall, with Catalina Coco Dominguez hosting and Big Freedia headlining. Look for performances by Anita Refill and Justice Taylor, music from DJs Stephen Jusko and Ayoo, community vendors, immersive activations, and plenty of Pride experiences. After dark, the celebration continues with Houston’s signature nighttime Pride parade, bringing the community together for one big, joyful night of Pride. Houston Pride 365 is back with its rescheduled 48th Annual Pride Celebration, bringing an evening of energy, entertainment, and community to downtown Houston. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. near Houston City Hall, with Catalina Coco Dominguez hosting and Big Freedia headlining. Look for performances by Anita Refill and Justice Taylor, music from DJs Stephen Jusko and Ayoo, community vendors, immersive activations, and plenty of Pride experiences. After dark, the celebration continues with Houston’s signature nighttime Pride parade, bringing the community together for one big, joyful night of Pride.

MegaWOOF at Rich’s

Keep the Pride celebration going as MegaWOOF returns to Rich’s Houston for a late-night party following the Houston Pride Parade. Expect high-energy music, special guest GoGos, and sets from GLOVIBES and JD Arnold. If you’re looking for somewhere to keep dancing after the parade, this one promises a big night. 9 p.m., Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St. Keep the Pride celebration going as MegaWOOF returns to Rich’s Houston for a late-night party following the Houston Pride Parade. Expect high-energy music, special guest GoGos, and sets from GLOVIBES and JD Arnold. If you’re looking for somewhere to keep dancing after the parade, this one promises a big night. 9 p.m., Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.

Montrose Center presents Kindred Spirits Dance 2026

The Montrose Center’s annual dance draws 500+ LGBTQ+ women and friends for a night of music benefiting the Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs, as part of Pride weekend celebrations. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 7–11 p.m. 21+. The Montrose Center’s annual dance draws 500+ LGBTQ+ women and friends for a night of music benefiting the Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs, as part of Pride weekend celebrations. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 7–11 p.m. 21+.

Sober & Proud: Zero Proof Pride Bar Crawl

A kickoff to Pride weekend with mocktails, NA tastings, DJs, pop-ups, and Pride swag across 4+ LGBTQ+-affirming Montrose bars. Check-in at Barcode, 817 Fairview St., 2–8 p.m. 21+. A kickoff to Pride weekend with mocktails, NA tastings, DJs, pop-ups, and Pride swag across 4+ LGBTQ+-affirming Montrose bars. Check-in at Barcode, 817 Fairview St., 2–8 p.m. 21+.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16





Gentle Yoga at the Montrose Center

Free gentle yoga open to the LGBTQ+ community, part of the Montrose Center’s weekly wellness series to connect mind, body, and chosen family. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. Sundays in August: 16, 23, and 30 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Free gentle yoga open to the LGBTQ+ community, part of the Montrose Center’s weekly wellness series to connect mind, body, and chosen family. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. Sundays in August: 16, 23, and 30 from 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Sunday Funday at South Beach

A weekly night out with state-of-the-art sound and cooling hydro effects, featuring The Dollhouse Drag Show hosted by Reign LaRue and Adriana LaRue, with resident DJ Atreyu Frausto spinning all night. South Beach, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. 21+. A weekly night out with state-of-the-art sound and cooling hydro effects, featuring The Dollhouse Drag Show hosted by Reign LaRue and Adriana LaRue, with resident DJ Atreyu Frausto spinning all night. South Beach, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. 21+.

ONGOING

The Girl on the Train, Alley Theatre

A modern psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Alley Theatre. A modern psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Alley Theatre.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event. From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.

SAVE THE DATE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Save the date for one of Houston’s signature LGBTQ+ community events. The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus will host its 17th Annual Equality Brunch on Sunday, September 13, at POST Houston. More event details are coming soon, but this is a great time to mark your calendar and make plans to attend.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21



Chelsea Handler

Join sardonic comedian Chelsea Handler as she brings her unique brand of humor to Houston with the High and Mighty Tour.