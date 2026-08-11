The Diana Foundation First Wednesday Happy Hour at Pearl Bar

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart Magazine welcomed community members to Pearl Bar for their monthly First Wednesday Happy Hour, featuring The Garden Theatre as the evening’s special guest. Attendees enjoyed drink specials, complimentary appetizers, door prizes, and a live preview of Xanadu, the theater’s upcoming production at MATCH. Cast members performed selections from the musical, offering guests a glimpse of the high-energy show while highlighting Houston’s thriving performing arts community. The gathering brought together supporters of local theater and LGBTQ+ organizations for an evening of networking, entertainment, and community engagement, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between The Diana Foundation, OutSmart, and Houston’s arts and nonprofit communities.