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The Diana Foundation First Wednesday Happy Hour at Pearl Bar

August 5, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 11, 2026Last Updated: August 11, 2026
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Guests gathered at Pearl Bar for The Diana Foundation’s First Wednesday Happy Hour, where The Garden Theatre presented a live preview of its upcoming production of Xanadu, bringing together supporters of Houston’s LGBTQ+ and arts communities for an evening of networking and entertainment. (Photos by Dalton DehArt)

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart Magazine welcomed community members to Pearl Bar for their monthly First Wednesday Happy Hour, featuring The Garden Theatre as the evening’s special guest. Attendees enjoyed drink specials, complimentary appetizers, door prizes, and a live preview of Xanadu, the theater’s upcoming production at MATCH. Cast members performed selections from the musical, offering guests a glimpse of the high-energy show while highlighting Houston’s thriving performing arts community. The gathering brought together supporters of local theater and LGBTQ+ organizations for an evening of networking, entertainment, and community engagement, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between The Diana Foundation, OutSmart, and Houston’s arts and nonprofit communities.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 11, 2026Last Updated: August 11, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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