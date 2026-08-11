Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus 2026 General Election Endorsement Meeting

Members of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus gathered August 8 at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for the organization’s August 2026 General Election Endorsement Meeting, launching a key phase of its endorsement process ahead of the November election. Candidates for judicial offices, the Harris County Department of Education, and the U.S. Senate addressed members seeking the influential backing of one of Texas’ longest-standing LGBTQ+ political organizations. Throughout the meeting, participants were reminded to “respect guidelines, honor differences, and contribute to a productive meeting,” reflecting the Caucus’ emphasis on a thoughtful and transparent process. The event also recognized sponsors, including Representative James Talarico, Judge Dedra Davis, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, Constable Alan Rosen, Trustee Silky Joshi Malik, and several judicial candidates and elected officials who supported the gathering.