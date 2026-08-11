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Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus 2026 General Election Endorsement Meeting

August 8, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 11, 2026Last Updated: August 13, 2026
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Members of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus gather at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church on August 98 for the organization’s August 2026 General Election Endorsement Meeting, where candidates seeking the group’s endorsement addressed members ahead of the November election. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Members of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus gathered August 8 at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for the organization’s August 2026 General Election Endorsement Meeting, launching a key phase of its endorsement process ahead of the November election. Candidates for judicial offices, the Harris County Department of Education, and the U.S. Senate addressed members seeking the influential backing of one of Texas’ longest-standing LGBTQ+ political organizations. Throughout the meeting, participants were reminded to “respect guidelines, honor differences, and contribute to a productive meeting,” reflecting the Caucus’ emphasis on a thoughtful and transparent process. The event also recognized sponsors, including Representative James Talarico, Judge Dedra Davis, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, Constable Alan Rosen, Trustee Silky Joshi Malik, and several judicial candidates and elected officials who supported the gathering.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 11, 2026Last Updated: August 13, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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