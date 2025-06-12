Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 12 – 15
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, June 12
Pride Singles Night at Rooftop Cinema Club
Join Rooftop Cinema Club for an LGBTQ Singles’ Night with queer mingling, curated connections, and a showing of the film BOTTOMS that gives you something to talk about besides your zodiac sign. 1700 Post Oak Blvd. 5:45 p.m.
Steak Night at Pearl
Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.
Friday, June 13
Grace Place Big Queer Quiz
Celebrate Pride Month, put your trivia knowledge to the test, and support youth experiencing homelessness at Grace Place’s 4th annual Pride-themed trivia night. Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.
Monarch Chamber Players Pride Concert
The Montrose Center hosts the Monarch Chamber Players for their annual Pride Month performance. The concert will highlight timeless classics by LGBTQ+ composers of the past, plus several contemporary arrangements that you’ll be sure to recognize. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.
Houston Dash Pride Night
Join the Houston Dash as they take on the San Diego Wave for a night full of love, community, and soccer. There will be ticket specials and activations throughout the stadium. Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Ripcord
Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 14
Montrose Center Pride Yoga with JuJu
Join JuJu Faragher (he/him) at the Montrose Center for a welcoming yoga practice celebrating Pride Month. This all-levels class creates a safe space to decompress, connect with your body’s wisdom, and explore self-acceptance through mindful movement and meditation. 2 p.m.
GIFT Pride Live 2025
Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas (GIFT) presents Pride Live 2025, featuring talented local singers and musicians, exciting raffles with fabulous prizes, and tasty bites to enjoy while celebrating love, inclusion, and togetherness. All proceeds benefit Access Care of Coastal Texas. Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St, Galveston. 3 p.m.
PRIDE on The Paseo
Pride on the Paseo is back for its second year, and this time it’s bigger, bolder, and bearded. Hosted by the dazzling Lone Star Bearded Queen, Sinema LaRue, the celebration kicks off with an electric lineup featuring Teresas Fantasia, Gltterx, and Jess.1kaa. The afternoon promises drag, dance, and non-stop energy—with vibes expertly curated by @HustleCry, setting the soundtrack for a stroll through a marketplace of local vendors and artisans. Come for the show, stay for the shopping, and celebrate Pride with style, sparkle, and serious groove. Montrose Collective, 888 Westheimer Rd. 4 p.m.
The Mahogany Project Presents Pride Vibe
The Mahogany Project is teaming up with some incredible partners like Trans Legal Aid Clinic, LNKD, ACLU Texas, and more to bring you a night full of love, vibes, and community pride. The Mood Room, 711 Milby St. 8 p.m.
Join host and MC Preston Steamed for Barcode Houston‘s monthly alternative showcase Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. This month’s cabinet features Basüra Basüra Basüra, Guanders LaRue, Winona Rideher, and Payaso. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.
Join Space City Rugby for a Rugger Takeover at Houston Eagle, with rugby gogo dancers, jello shots, and a 50/50 raffle. All money raised goes to support the team. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.
Bayou City Pups Celebrate Pride
Join the Bayou City Pups for their Pride Month bar night to raise money for charity and have a doggone good time. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.
Pride Chorus Houston Presents True Colors
Get ready to rock out with Pride Chorus Houston as they present a bodacious concert that will transport you back to the glory of the 1980s by blending iconic tunes with the vibrant energy of Pride Month. Unity of Houston, 2825 Hillcroft Ave. 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 15
Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club
The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Come help us celebrate Blackberri’s birthday with performances by Amaya J Ross, Marci Mogul, and Luna of The Lillies. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
ONGOING:
Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH
Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.
Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center
Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.
SAVE THE DATE!
Saturday, June 21
Houston Pride Band – Pride Celebrates!
Houston Pride Band presents “Pride Celebrates!” The performance will feature music spanning decades and genres to capture the energy and thrills of our favorite month of the year. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 26
Katy Pride 2nd Birthday Party
Come celebrate Katy Pride turning two with a fun-filled birthday party full of food, dancing, raffles, and good vibes. First Christian Church Katy, 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 27
Pride Dance Bash at Freed Community Center
Step into the spotlight at Fierce & Fabulous: Pride Dance Bash! Celebrate Pride Month with an electrifying night of music, dancing, and self-expression. Everyone is welcome. 6818 Shadyvilla Ln. 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 28
47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade
The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 29
The Montrose Center’s 7th Annual Pride Brunch
Celebrate Pride with good friends, great drinks, and a delicious brunch featuring Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks and music by DJ Chad Guidry. All funds raised will be donated to the Montrose Center. Heights Social, 1213 W. 20th St. 11 a.m.