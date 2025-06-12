Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 12 – 15

28 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, June 12

Pride Singles Night at Rooftop Cinema Club

Join Rooftop Cinema Club for an LGBTQ Singles’ Night with queer mingling, curated connections, and a showing of the film BOTTOMS that gives you something to talk about besides your zodiac sign. 1700 Post Oak Blvd. 5:45 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Grace Place Big Queer Quiz

Celebrate Pride Month, put your trivia knowledge to the test, and support youth experiencing homelessness at Grace Place’s 4th annual Pride-themed trivia night. Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Monarch Chamber Players Pride Concert

The Montrose Center hosts the Monarch Chamber Players for their annual Pride Month performance. The concert will highlight timeless classics by LGBTQ+ composers of the past, plus several contemporary arrangements that you’ll be sure to recognize. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Houston Dash Pride Night

Join the Houston Dash as they take on the San Diego Wave for a night full of love, community, and soccer. There will be ticket specials and activations throughout the stadium. Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Montrose Center Pride Yoga with JuJu

Join JuJu Faragher (he/him) at the Montrose Center for a welcoming yoga practice celebrating Pride Month. This all-levels class creates a safe space to decompress, connect with your body’s wisdom, and explore self-acceptance through mindful movement and meditation. 2 p.m.

GIFT Pride Live 2025

Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas (GIFT) presents Pride Live 2025, featuring talented local singers and musicians, exciting raffles with fabulous prizes, and tasty bites to enjoy while celebrating love, inclusion, and togetherness. All proceeds benefit Access Care of Coastal Texas. Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St, Galveston. 3 p.m.

PRIDE on The Paseo

Pride on the Paseo is back for its second year, and this time it’s bigger, bolder, and bearded. Hosted by the dazzling Lone Star Bearded Queen, Sinema LaRue, the celebration kicks off with an electric lineup featuring Teresas Fantasia, Gltterx, and Jess.1kaa. The afternoon promises drag, dance, and non-stop energy—with vibes expertly curated by @HustleCry, setting the soundtrack for a stroll through a marketplace of local vendors and artisans. Come for the show, stay for the shopping, and celebrate Pride with style, sparkle, and serious groove. Montrose Collective, 888 Westheimer Rd. 4 p.m.

The Mahogany Project Presents Pride Vibe

The Mahogany Project is teaming up with some incredible partners like Trans Legal Aid Clinic, LNKD, ACLU Texas, and more to bring you a night full of love, vibes, and community pride. The Mood Room, 711 Milby St. 8 p.m.

Join host and MC Preston Steamed for Barcode Houston‘s monthly alternative showcase Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. This month’s cabinet features Basüra Basüra Basüra, Guanders LaRue, Winona Rideher, and Payaso. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Rugger Takeover at Houston Eagle

Join Space City Rugby for a Rugger Takeover at Houston Eagle, with rugby gogo dancers, jello shots, and a 50/50 raffle. All money raised goes to support the team. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Bayou City Pups Celebrate Pride

Join the Bayou City Pups for their Pride Month bar night to raise money for charity and have a doggone good time. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston Presents True Colors

Get ready to rock out with Pride Chorus Houston as they present a bodacious concert that will transport you back to the glory of the 1980s by blending iconic tunes with the vibrant energy of Pride Month. Unity of Houston, 2825 Hillcroft Ave. 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Come help us celebrate Blackberri’s birthday with performances by Amaya J Ross, Marci Mogul, and Luna of The Lillies. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, June 21

Houston Pride Band – Pride Celebrates!

Houston Pride Band presents “Pride Celebrates!” The performance will feature music spanning decades and genres to capture the energy and thrills of our favorite month of the year. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 26

Katy Pride 2nd Birthday Party

Come celebrate Katy Pride turning two with a fun-filled birthday party full of food, dancing, raffles, and good vibes. First Christian Church Katy, 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Pride Dance Bash at Freed Community Center

Step into the spotlight at Fierce & Fabulous: Pride Dance Bash! Celebrate Pride Month with an electrifying night of music, dancing, and self-expression. Everyone is welcome. 6818 Shadyvilla Ln. 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

The Montrose Center’s 7th Annual Pride Brunch

Celebrate Pride with good friends, great drinks, and a delicious brunch featuring Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks and music by DJ Chad Guidry. All funds raised will be donated to the Montrose Center. Heights Social, 1213 W. 20th St. 11 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.