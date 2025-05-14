Your 2025 Pride Calendar

June in Houston brings a wide range of Pride events that spotlight the people and places shaping the city’s LGBTQ life. From car washes and open houses to business luncheons and late-night performances, this year’s schedule reflects the depth of queer organizing across the region. It’s also a milestone—ten years since marriage equality became law—offering a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come. Markets, trivia nights, drag shows, and family-friendly gatherings provide more than entertainment; they offer ways to engage, give back, and connect. Pride isn’t limited to downtown—it’s happening in Katy, Galveston, and Brazoria County, in churches, bars, and parks. Wherever you are, there’s something real to show up for. This guide is your starting point.

Sunday, June 1

Space City Rugby Pride Car Wash

Join Space City Rugby for their Pride Car Wash. Expect suds, speedos, and some seriously sexy ruggers ready to soap you up for a great cause. George Country Sports Bar, 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Official Pride Market at Neon Boots

Pride Houston 365 presents the 2025 Pride Market at Neon Boots featuring local vendors, live performances, games, and giveaways. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 11 a.m.

Pride Month Specials at Jethro’s

For Pride month, Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge will be partnering with Ilegal Mezcal for a fundraiser to honor the joy and spirit within the queer community. $1 for every Ilegal Joven and $2 of Ilegal Reposado sold to be donated to wayOUT. 95 Tuam St.

Friday, June 6

Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party!

Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for the 2025 Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party honoring the 10-year anniversary of the marriage equality Supreme Court ruling. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 11 a.m.

AmistadesHTX Open House and Pride Kickoff

Celebrate the start of Pride Month with AmistadesHTX. Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and mocktails, interactive activities, music, and free HIV testing. 5420 Dashwood Drive, Suite 201. 6 p.m.

Houston Ballet Presents Out at the Ballet for Raymonda

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7

Brazoria County Pride Festival

Brazoria County Pride hosts its 3rd annual Pride Festival. This year’s theme is “Love Without Limits,” and the family-friendly festival promises a day full of entertainment, food, shopping, and activities for everyone. Mac Lean Park, 93 Lake Rd, Lake Jackson. 10 a.m.

FCC Katy – Live in Color Pride Bingo

First Christian Church Katy hosts Live in Color Pride Bingo. There will be two sessions, each packed with fierce performances, dazzling queens, and tons of fun. Proceeds benefit The Transparent Closet, a free boutique that provides clothes and affirming items to trans and gender-expansive youth. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 8

Oak Forest Pride Sunday Funday

The Oak Forest Homeowners Association are hosting a Pride Sunday Funday family-friendly celebration at Wakefield Crowbar with free family play until noon. 954 Wakefield Dr. 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 10

Houston Astros Pride Night

The Houston Astros celebrate Pride Night, when they face off against the Chicago White Sox. Come out to Daikin Park early to celebrate the Houston LGBTQ community with fun around the ballpark including a pregame Happy Hour in the Michelob Ultra Club and special pregame ceremonies.

Thursday, June 12

Pride Singles Night at Rooftop Cinema Club

Join Rooftop Cinema Club for an LGBTQ Singles’ Night with queer mingling, curated connections, and a showing of the film BOTTOMS that gives you something to talk about besides your zodiac sign. 1700 Post Oak Blvd. 5:45 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Grace Place Big Queer Quiz

Celebrate Pride Month, put your trivia knowledge to the test, and support youth experiencing homelessness at Grace Place’s 4th annual Pride-themed trivia night. Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

GIFT Pride Live 2025

Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas (GIFT) presents Pride Live 2025, featuring talented local singers and musicians, exciting raffles with fabulous prizes, and tasty bites to enjoy while celebrating love, inclusion, and togetherness. All proceeds benefit Access Care of Coastal Texas. Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St, Galveston. 3 p.m.

Bayou City Pups Celebrate Pride

Join the Bayou City Pups for their Pride Month bar night to raise money for charity and have a doggone good time. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Queen Brunch at Chapman & Kirby

Join Chapman & Kirby for Queen Drag Brunch, where you’ll be entertained by some of the most talented performers in the city. 2118 Lamar St. 11:30 a.m.

Put a Ring on It: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality with FCC Katy

This June marks ten years since marriage equality became the law of the land, and First Christian Church Katy is throwing a celebration to remember. Put a Ring on It is a joyful, affirming event where up to 10 queer couples will receive a free wedding—complete with everything you need to say “I do” in style.

Houston Pride Band – Pride Celebrates!

Houston Pride Band presents “Pride Celebrates!” The performance will feature music spanning decades and genres to capture the energy and thrills of our favorite month of the year. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Houston Trans Pride

Monica Roberts Resource Center and Kenia Gallardo present Trans Pride 2025, featuring a live performance by Diana Taylor and music by DJ Twerksum. Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

Pride Houston 365 47th Official Houston Pride Celebration

Pride Houston 365 presents the 47th annual Pride Festival and Parade in downtown Houston. The festival features high-energy performances, celebrity hosts, community resources, vendors, and exciting giveaways, and the parade promises floats, performers, and community groups in a powerful display of unity, visibility, and celebration. Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m., and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

LSVA at Houston Pride Festival 2025

Lone Star Volleyball Association will be giving away t-shirts, prizes, and will even have a mini-volleyball net set up. Houston City Hall. 11 a.m.

Official Pride Houston 365 After-Party

After the Pride Parade, head over to Rich’s Houston for the official Pride Houston 365 After-Party, featuring renowned international DJ Danny Verde. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Evolution Presents: Texas Pride 2025

After the parade and festival, Art Club at Post HTX heats up for a Texas-size, futuristic Cowboy-themed celebration. With superstar DJs Alex Ramos and Rick Braile, this is one event you don’t want to miss. 401 Franklin St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

The Montrose Center’s 7th Annual Pride Brunch

Celebrate Pride with good friends, great drinks, and a delicious brunch featuring Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks and music by DJ Chad Guidry. All funds raised will be donated to the Montrose Center. Heights Social, 1213 W. 20th St. 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 10

JoJo Siwa Live at House of Blues Houston

Queer icon JoJo Siwa brings an immersive party to House of Blues Houston for a live performance featuring audience participation and a DJ set. $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer. 1209 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, and Pride Brenham team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

Know about an Pride event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.