Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 5 – 8

Thursday, June 5

Wellness Bar by Legacy Presents Cocktails & Community

Join Wellness Bar by Legacy staff for a casual evening of connection and celebration. Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and mocktails, interactive activities, and giveaways. 120 Westheimer Rd. 5:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar Houston Dash Bingo Night

Join Pearl Bar and the Houston Dash for Pride Bingo night. Thursday is also steak and dildo races night at Pearl. 4218 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Alley Theatre ActOut for Noel Coward’s Private Lives

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre production of Noel Coward’s Private Lives can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Los Robles Pride Idol at Los Robles

Los Robles presents Pride Idol, a 4-week singing competition hosted by Canela Dulce. Think you can slay the mic? Show up & show out! 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Wigs and Wit at the Secret Group

Wigs and Wit brings together three comics and three drag queens do what they do best—entertain you and judge each other. The best comic lip synchs and the best drag queen will do standup comedy. You choose the winner! Secret Group, 2101 Polk St. 8 p.m.

Friday, June 6

Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party

Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for the 2025 Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party honoring the 10-year anniversary of the marriage equality Supreme Court ruling. Hilton Americas – Houston, 1600 Lamar St. 11 a.m.

AmistadesHTX Open House and Pride Kickoff

Celebrate the start of Pride Month with AmistadesHTX. Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and mocktails, interactive activities, music, and free HIV testing. 5420 Dashwood Drive, Suite 201. 6 p.m.

Houston Ballet Presents Out at the Ballet for Raymonda

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Montrose Country Club presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Heaven On Earth Fundraising Gala: H-Town Dapper Down

The opening bash for Debonair’s Birthday Bash weekend is a night of live entertainment, featured honorees, heartfelt storytelling, and opportunities to support queer artistry, empowerment, and equity. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7

Brazoria County Pride Festival

Brazoria County Pride hosts its 3rd annual Pride Festival. This year’s theme is “Love Without Limits,” and the family-friendly festival promises a day full of entertainment, food, shopping, and activities for everyone. Mac Lean Park, 93 Lake Rd, Lake Jackson. 10 a.m.

Crowned Illusion: Drag Workshops

A central event of Debonair’s Birthday Bash Weekend is a hands-on, all-day immersion into the art of drag! Learn makeup mastery, performance presence, character development, costuming tips, and more — taught by some of the fiercest names in the game. True Love Studios, 1121 Providence St. 10 a.m.

Heaven On Earth Festival

After the workshops, the festivities continue with a party meets vendor market meets immersive art show featuring live drag showcases, local creatives and small business vendors, a visual art gallery, and Debonaire’s H.O.E.S. Pageant — the ultimate drag competition crowning our Heaven On Earth royalty!

Houston Public Library – Pride-A-Palooza

Join Houston Public Library in celebrating Pride Month with a family event at Central Library. There will be a family storytime, followed by a variety of exciting Pride-themed crafts and activities. 500 McKinney St. 11 a.m.

Bunnies in Heat at Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents the summer kickoff you’ve been waiting for. Poolside. Sun-soaked. Skin out. Attitude on. All proceeds support 12 LGBTQ nonprofits through Bunnies on the Bayou. 202 Tuam St. 1 p.m.

FCC Katy – Live in Color Pride Bingo

First Christian Church Katy hosts Live in Color Pride Bingo. There will be two sessions, each packed with fierce performances, dazzling queens, and tons of fun. Proceeds benefit The Transparent Closet, a free boutique that provides clothes and affirming items to trans and gender-expansive youth. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 8

Oak Forest Pride Sunday Funday

The Oak Forest Homeowners Association are hosting a Pride Sunday Funday family-friendly celebration at Wakefield Crowbar with free family play until noon. 954 Wakefield Dr. 10 a.m.

Debonair’s Birthday Bash Drag Brunch & Poolside Day Party

Wrap up Debonair’s Birthday Bash Weekend with a sun-soaked celebration featuring delicious brunch bites, refreshing drinks, and dazzling drag performances. It’s the perfect finale to a weekend of community, creativity, and celebration. Heights House Hotel, 100 W. Cavalcade St. 12 p.m.

Trash Disco with the Krewe of Olympus

Dress for disco. Dress for fun. Join the Krewe of Olympus at Play Nightlife to meet Krewe members and learn about becoming a member or underwriter. 2409 Grant St. 1 p.m.

Christina Wells at Michael’s Outpost

Join powerhouse vocalist and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christina Wells for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and connection. Request your favorite songs, and Christina will bring them to life with her signature soul, heart, and undeniable vocal fire. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, June 10

Houston Astros Pride Night

The Houston Astros celebrate Pride Night, when they face off against the Chicago White Sox. Come out to Daikin Park early to celebrate the Houston LGBTQ community with fun around the ballpark including a pregame Happy Hour in the Michelob Ultra Club and special pregame ceremonies. 501 Crawford St. 5 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Grace Place Big Queer Quiz

Celebrate Pride Month, put your trivia knowledge to the test, and support youth experiencing homelessness at Grace Place’s 4th annual Pride-themed trivia night. Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Houston Dash Pride Night

Join the Houston Dash as they take on the San Diego Wave for a night full of love, community, and soccer. There will be ticket specials and activations throughout the stadium. Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Pride Chorus Houston Presents True Colors

Get ready to rock out with Pride Chorus Houston as they present a bodacious concert that will transport you back to the glory of the 1980s by blending iconic tunes with the vibrant energy of Pride Month. Unity of Houston, 2825 Hillcroft Ave. 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.