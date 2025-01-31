Cirque du Soleil’s ECHO Comes to Houston

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Cirque du Soleil brings its jaw-dropping, imaginative artistry to Houston once again for ECHO. This show marks the 25th time the Canadian-born group has appeared in Houston, and like a fine wine, their performances have only gotten better with age. OutSmart caught up with artistic director Fabrice Lemire to learn more about what Cirque is presenting in ECHO, as well as a behind-the-curtains look at his own life as an LGBTQ performer in the world-famous troupe.

Sam Byrd: What sparked your interest in the circus arts?

Fabrice Lemire: My journey began as a trained ballet dancer, leading to a career that expanded into directing various dance, opera, and theater productions. When the opportunity to join Cirque du Soleil arose, I embraced it wholeheartedly, despite having limited experience with the circus arts. Seventeen years later, I’m still here—continually inspired by the creativity, innovation, and limitless possibilities that this unique art form offers.

What can audiences expect when they see ECHO?

Audiences can expect to be captivated by breathtaking acrobatics and awe-inspiring performances that keep them on the edge of their seats. ECHO features a thoughtfully designed, minimalist set that emphasizes the artistry and physical prowess of the performers. The exception to this is the Cube—a dynamic, ever-evolving centerpiece that transforms throughout the show, bringing the space to life and even serving as an integral part of the acrobatic acts. This innovative approach creates an immersive and visually striking experience unlike any other.

What’s the storyline behind ECHO?

To me, ECHO is a journey of exploration and self-reflection. The Cube, which is at the heart of the show, is a multi-faceted structure that symbolizes the many windows of opportunity and the unknown paths that lie ahead. It represents the leap into discovery—both of oneself and the world—inviting audiences to reflect on their own journey of growth and transformation.

Tell our readers about this milestone of Cirque’s 25th show in Houston.

ECHO marks a significant milestone as Cirque du Soleil’s first Big Top creation following our return from the pandemic shutdown. With the world watching, we embraced the challenge of reimagining ourselves—adapting to evolving trends and integrating new technologies, such as immersive projections, to enhance the audience experience. Beyond innovation, we are constantly exploring ways to engage both loyal fans and new demographics while fostering greater inclusivity both on and off stage. At its core, Cirque du Soleil remains committed to pushing artistic boundaries, taking creative risks, and delivering performances that continue to inspire and amaze.

What are you looking forward to doing in Houston when you aren’t under the big top?

I love immersing myself in the local culture of every city I visit, and Houston is no exception. I’m excited to explore its diverse neighborhoods, discover charming local coffee shops, and indulge in your city’s vibrant food scene. I’m a true food lover! I also enjoy browsing antique and consignment stores, always on the lookout for unique finds. Having my car with me will give me the freedom to venture beyond the city and explore some natural Texas landscapes, which is something I truly enjoy.

How has dance made an impact in your life?

Ballet has profoundly shaped my life, instilling in me the discipline and rigor that pushed me to reach my fullest potential both as an athlete and an artist. The dancer’s mindset—marked by focus, coordination, and a constant drive to question and improve—has been fundamental to my artistic foundation and management approach. The journey is about continuous practice and resilience: falling, reflecting, learning, and moving forward stronger each time.

Since OutSmart is an LGBTQ-focused magazine, do you or Cirque have anything to share that might appeal to our readers?

Having worked at Cirque du Soleil for 17 years, I’ve been fortunate to fully embrace my true self in an environment that celebrates individuality. As an openly gay and somewhat flamboyant person, I’ve never had to hide who I am. Cirque fosters a culture of inclusion and acceptance, allowing all employees to express themselves authentically, both onstage and behind the scenes. This spirit of openness is something we strive to continue in our work and our community.

What advice would you share for someone who wants to do what you do?

My advice is to start by believing in yourself and embracing failure as part of the learning process. It’s important to set clear objectives and have a vision, but without putting unrealistic expectations on yourself. Be adaptable. Life will constantly present new challenges, and your approach may need to shift. Remember, it’s a journey of self-teaching, and every experience, both good and bad, offers valuable lessons. Above all, make the most of every opportunity that comes your way.

Being a member of Cirque means that you spend a lot of time on the road. How do you adjust to the demands of the job?

The nomadic aspect of the lifestyle is something you have to truly embrace. Personally, I find balance by returning to my beautiful home in Tucson, Arizona, whenever I have a short break between cities. The challenge of living out of two suitcases while also grounding myself at home helps me maintain my mental well-being. Each new location presents an opportunity to adapt and integrate—something I’ve been honing since I was 16. Traveling has not only deepened my curiosity, but it’s also taught me valuable lessons about myself, helping me grow and shape who I am today.

What is something that takes place behind the scenes that would surprise people about Cirque?

One thing that might surprise people is the level of teamwork behind even the most solo moments onstage. For instance, when an artist is flying through the air, the audience may only see the performer, but there can be up to eight team members working behind the scenes to ensure everything is executed safely and flawlessly. It’s a perfect example of how Cirque du Soleil’s success is built on collaboration, precision, and a deep commitment to safety.

What’s next for you, once ECHO finishes its run?

I like to think that before ECHO’s run concludes, I’ll be diving into a new project. The opportunity for creativity and the excitement of new challenges are what keep me motivated in this industry. I’m always looking ahead, ready to embrace the next adventure and continue pushing artistic boundaries.

Cirque is known for creating a “family” out of the many performers, musicians, and crew who help to make the magic happen. Do you have anything to share about the friendships you have made within the Cirque family?

The family atmosphere within Cirque du Soleil is something truly special. It’s nurtured across all departments, where every individual—whether performer, musician, or crew member—feels like a valued part of the community. This sense of belonging is the heart and pulse of our shows, and it’s something we continually nourish throughout our time together. In my role, I often find myself playing a bit of a “touring father figure,” which is both a privilege and a responsibility. While I strive to remain close to the cast, crew, and staff, I also recognize the importance of maintaining a level of privacy due to my responsibilities. I know how to have fun, but I prefer to do so in a more personal space, respecting the balance between connection and professionalism.

What: Cirque du Soleil’s ECHO

When: February 6 to March 23

Where: Sam Houston Race Park

Info: cirquedusoleil.com/echo