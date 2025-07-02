Houston Pride Parade 2025

An estimated 700,000 people gathered in downtown Houston for the 47th annual Pride Houston 365 Parade, one of the largest Pride events in the South. The parade brought together LGBTQ Houstonians, allies, community groups, and elected officials in a bold display of visibility and unity—despite shifting political headwinds.

This year’s parade took place in the shadow of increased political attacks on LGBTQ rights and diversity initiatives, largely driven by the current federal administration’s stance against DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs. As a result, there was a noticeable drop in corporate participation. Still, major companies including Amazon, ExxonMobil, T-Mobile, Phillips 66, and Dow joined the celebration, standing in support of the LGBTQ community. Several other companies’ LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups also participated.

Local, state, and federal elected officials were also present, underscoring the importance of civic leadership in defending LGBTQ rights. Participants included Houston Mayor John Whitmire, City Councilmember Mario Castillo, State Reps. Jon Rosenthal and Jolanda Jones, Harris County Commissioners Lesley Briones, Adrian Garcia, and Rodney Ellis, and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

Faith-based groups and grassroots organizations were also well-represented, highlighting the broad coalition that continues to push for equity and inclusion across Greater Houston.

With music, floats, signs, and thousands of cheering spectators lining the streets, the 2025 Pride Parade was both a celebration and a statement: the LGBTQ community remains visible, engaged, and united.