Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 15 – 18

Thursday, May 15

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party at El Segundo Swim Club

Queen Persephone presents a ticketed drag pool party at El Segundo Swim Club complete with music, poolside drinks, and a good old-fashioned wet t-shirt contest. A portion of the proceeds benefit the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News & Media. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.

Exhibition Opening: “Town Hall 1978–2028”

Rendezvous Center for Art presents an exhibition and symposium inspired by the pivotal 1978 Town Meeting I, a gathering of 4,000 LGBTQ Houstonians that led to the creation of Houston institutions including the Montrose Center. Check out our story about the artists behind the project here. Art League Houston, 1953 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas hosts Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit nonprofits serving Houston’s queer community. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch

Bear Camp is a Houston Bears tradition—an opportunity to get out into the “wilderness” and reconnect with nature. There will be food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun. Rainbow Ranch Campground, 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX. Events through Sunday, May 18.

Saturday, May 17

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Misfits Pool Party at Club Houston

Jump in and get wet with the Houston Misfits at Club Houston. DJ Easton Santos provides the soundtrack poolside while everyone has a fantastic (and hot) time. 2205 Fannin St. 1 p.m.

TME Top Surgery Car Wash Fundraiser

Trans Men Empowerment host a car wash to raise funds for top surgery for members of the organization. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 Dallas St. 2 p.m.

Glee & Glow at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar and Sweet Sapphic Dreams present Glee & Glow. Put on your best Glee outfit and get ready to glow under the blacklight as DJ Rosez spins femme pop and Y2K. 4216 Washington Ave. No cover before 9 p.m.

Glitter Ball at Rich’s Houston

Jeff Harmon presents Glitter Ball featuring international DJ Kitty Glitter. The event will be the first international LGBTQ+ DJ event at the recently renovated Rich’s Houston. 2401 San Jacinto St.10 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Annalee Naylor hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Marci Mogul, Mulan Alexander, and Eddie Divas. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Celebrating Donna Summer at Houston Eagle

Houston Eagle presents a celebraion of the life of Disco Queen Donna Summer with drink specials and no cover. 611 Hyde Park St. 12 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost: The Broad’s Way Off Script

Carmina Vavra hosts The Broad’s Way Off Script featuring Sloane Teagle and Seth Daniel, with special guests Labraska Washington and Megan Mottu. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode

Barcode presents Queer Cabaret with guest host Justice Taylor, featuring performances by Keke Brooks, Barry Mii Dandy, and Sauvignon Blanca. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, May 19

Drag Night at the River Oaks Theatre

The River Oaks Theatre brings the magic of drag to the stage. Experience the art of drag in a brand new way—at the movies! Prepare yourself for dazzling performances by hostess Rachel Bitchface and special guests Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Keymiyah Dupree. 2009 W Gray St. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27

Ocean Vuong in Person at Christ Church Cathedral

Brazos Bookstore presents Ocean Vuong promoting his latest release The Emperor of Gladness. Ocean will be in conversation with Kevin Prufer, followed by Q & A. 1117 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Transformation: An All-Trans Speakers Panel

Join the Montrose Center and Pearl Bar for an inspiring evening highlighting powerful voices from Houston’s trans community, including Atlantis Narcisse, Avery Belyeu, Joelle Espeut, Ethan MichelleGanz, and Gianna Ramirez. 4216 Washington Ave.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.