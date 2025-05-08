Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 8 – 11
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, May 8
Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots
Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.
Steak Night at Pearl
Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.
Friday, May 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at JR’s Houston
Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as JR’s Houston presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Reign LaRue. No cover. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.
DJ Robbie Rivera at Rich’s Houston
Rich’s Houston welcomes international DJ Robbie Rivera. DJ Joe Ross opens. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 10
Michael’s Outpost Eye Cons Show
Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation revue with host Hu’Nee B. This week, cast members Lana Blake, Dominique Opulent Ross, and Violet S’Arbleu are joined by special guest Marci Mogul. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.
The Montrose Country Club Spill the Tease
The Montrose Country Club presents Spill The Tease, a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Cherie, Valentina Jadore, and Phathoms Deep for a burlesque supper club experience. 8 p.m.
Eagle Houston Pink Pony Club with Ana Paula – Deejay Woman
Eagle Houston presents the return of Pink Pony Club, featuring the legendary Ana Paula – Deejay Woman. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.
Bayou City Pups Jurassic Bark at Ripcord Houston
Join the Bayou City Pups for Jurassic Bark, a bar night 65 million years in the making. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 11
Houston Bears Brunch Club
Join the Houston Bears away from the hustle of the bars as they host Brunch Club at Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse-MarqE, 7620 Katy Fwy. 11 a.m.
Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club
The Montrose Country Club presents a special Mother’s Day Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Come celebrate your mom, momma, mother or mutha! This week, Adriana LaRue hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Vegas Van Cartier, Cara Cherie, and Mari Jane. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
ONGOING:
Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH
Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.
Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center
Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.
SAVE THE DATE!
Friday, May 16
Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party
Queen Persephone presents a ticketed drag pool party at El Segundo Swim Club complete with music, poolside drinks, and a good old-fashioned wet t-shirt contest. A portion of the proceeds benefit the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News & Media. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.
Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18
Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch
Bear Camp is a Houston Bears tradition—an opportunity to get out into the “wilderness” and reconnect with nature. There will be food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun.
Saturday, May 17
TME Top Surgery Car Wash Fundraiser
Trans Men Empowerment host a car wash to raise funds for top surgery for members of the organization. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 Dallas St. 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 29
Out@TUTS for In the Heights
Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 28
47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade
The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.