Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 8 – 11

Thursday, May 8

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at JR’s Houston

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as JR’s Houston presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Reign LaRue. No cover. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

DJ Robbie Rivera at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston welcomes international DJ Robbie Rivera. DJ Joe Ross opens. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Michael’s Outpost Eye Cons Show

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation revue with host Hu’Nee B. This week, cast members Lana Blake, Dominique Opulent Ross, and Violet S’Arbleu are joined by special guest Marci Mogul. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

The Montrose Country Club Spill the Tease

The Montrose Country Club presents Spill The Tease, a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Cherie, Valentina Jadore, and Phathoms Deep for a burlesque supper club experience. 8 p.m.

Eagle Houston Pink Pony Club with Ana Paula – Deejay Woman

Eagle Houston presents the return of Pink Pony Club, featuring the legendary Ana Paula – Deejay Woman. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Bayou City Pups Jurassic Bark at Ripcord Houston

Join the Bayou City Pups for Jurassic Bark, a bar night 65 million years in the making. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Houston Bears Brunch Club

Join the Houston Bears away from the hustle of the bars as they host Brunch Club at Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse-MarqE, 7620 Katy Fwy. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents a special Mother’s Day Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Come celebrate your mom, momma, mother or mutha! This week, Adriana LaRue hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Vegas Van Cartier, Cara Cherie, and Mari Jane. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, May 16

Super Soak-Her: The Drag Pool Party

Queen Persephone presents a ticketed drag pool party at El Segundo Swim Club complete with music, poolside drinks, and a good old-fashioned wet t-shirt contest. A portion of the proceeds benefit the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News & Media. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.

Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch

Bear Camp is a Houston Bears tradition—an opportunity to get out into the “wilderness” and reconnect with nature. There will be food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun.

Saturday, May 17

TME Top Surgery Car Wash Fundraiser

Trans Men Empowerment host a car wash to raise funds for top surgery for members of the organization. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 Dallas St. 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.