Black Queer AF Music Festival 2025

Stampede Houston came alive for the 4th Annual Black Queer AF Music Festival, hosted by The Normal Anomaly Initiative. The event, centered on the theme of “Visibility,” drew a stylish and spirited crowd celebrating Black queer culture through music and expression.

Headliner JT delivered a standout performance, joined by an eclectic lineup featuring KenTheMan, Asher HaVon, Sevndeep, Eli Liberty, Nomi Imon, and Jeronelle. The night was a dynamic blend of high-energy sets and moments of reflection, showcasing the resilience and creativity of the community.

Produced by The Normal Anomaly Initiative, the festival is part of a larger mission to uplift and empower Black queer voices across the South.

