Transformation: an All Trans Speaker Panel at Pearl Bar

The Montrose Center and Pearl Bar presented Transformation: An All Trans Speaker Panel, spotlighting leaders who are reshaping the future through advocacy, storytelling, and fierce community work.

The panel included speakers from across the community, including Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center; Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Save Our Sisters United (S.O.S.U) and Q.U.E.E.N.s of Houston; Joelle Espeut, program director at The Normal Anomaly Initiative; trans nonbinary activist and community organizer Ethan Michelle Ganz; and Gianna Ramirez, engagement manager at Tony’s Place.