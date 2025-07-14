PhotosTrans Visibility

Transformation: an All Trans Speaker Panel at Pearl Bar

May 30, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email July 14, 2025
146 Less than a minute

The Montrose Center and Pearl Bar presented Transformation: An All Trans Speaker Panel, spotlighting leaders who are reshaping the future through advocacy, storytelling, and fierce community work.

The panel included speakers from across the community, including Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center; Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Save Our Sisters United (S.O.S.U) and Q.U.E.E.N.s of Houston; Joelle Espeut, program director at The Normal Anomaly Initiative; trans nonbinary activist and community organizer Ethan Michelle Ganz; and Gianna Ramirez, engagement manager at Tony’s Place. 

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email July 14, 2025
146 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button