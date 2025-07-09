Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 10 – 13

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 10

JoJo Siwa Live at House of Blues Houston

Queer icon JoJo Siwa brings an immersive party to House of Blues Houston for a live performance featuring audience participation and a DJ set. $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer. 1209 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 11

The Ensemble Theatre – OutNight: Evolution of a Diva

The Ensemble Theatre hosts OutNight: Evolution of a Diva before the evening performance of The Tap Dance Kid. 3535 Main St. Party starts at 4:30 p.m., and curtain time is 7:30.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Montrose Country Club presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Kofi Benefit Show at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar and Grill hosts a special night celebrating and supporting Houston’s beloved Kofi. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

MIB’s Birthday Bash at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston celebrates Mistress Isabelle Brooks’s birthday with a night to remember, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Jaida Essence Hall and Vanessa Vanjie Matteo. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Houston Gaymers Charity Car Wash at Tony’s Corner Pocket

Houston Gaymers host a charity car wash to help fund their charity initiative Gaymers Give Back. All proceeds benefit Tony’s Place. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 W. Dallas St. 10 a.m.

Montrose Country Club Spill the Tease

Join Cara Duncan and Houston’s best performers for a supper club experience featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Montrose Country Club. 8 p.m.

TUFF Party – DJ T’Don at Rich’s Houston

TUFF, North America’s premier leather party, lands in Houston for the first time. TUFF brings its signature blend of raunch and refinement for one unforgettable night of sweat-soaked grooves, fetish gear, and no-holds-barred energy. Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Bayou City Pups present Red, White, and Awroo

Join the Bayou City Pups at Ripcord Houston for a red, white, and blue celebration. Help the Pups raise money for their designated charities and have a doggone good time. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Roomers Drag Show

Drag superstars Blackberri and Annalee Naylor host The Roomers Drag Show, featuring Miss Majors, Seth Fisher, and Alexder Leon. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Dynasty Banks, Adriana LaRue, and Marci Mogul. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Booming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, July 19

Wild Wild Wet Pool Party at Montrose Country Club

Join Out at the Rodeo for its first-ever pool party at the Montrose Country Club. Expect an unforgettable day of sun, country/disco mixes, and libations. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Friday, July 25

Queensbury Theatre Pride Night for The Last Five Years

The Queensbury Theatre hosts a Pride Night for The Last Five Years. Stick around after the show for a free post-show party with wine, bites, live entertainment, and a raffle for artwork by our generous Pride Night sponsor, Erick Sandlin Art. 12777 Queensbury Ln. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, Pride Brenham, and Columbus Texas Pride team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.