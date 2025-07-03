Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 3 – 6

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 3

South Beach Houston Red, White & Blue Holiday Show

South Beach Houston presents the Red, White, and Blue Holiday Show starring Reign LaRue, Adriana LaRue, and guest performers. DJ Atreyu Frausto spins all night. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Montrose Country Club Independence Day Pool Party

Montrose Country Club presents an all-day pool party with DJ Joe Ross. Drink and daybed specials, and happy hour from 4-7 p.m. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at JR’s Houston

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as JR’s Houston presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Reign LaRue. No cover. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Freedom Over Texas: 4th of July Fireworks

The City of Houston’s fireworks finale can be seen for free for miles around Downtown, happening in the sky immediately west of Downtown and above Buffalo Bayou, Allen Parkway, and Memorial Drive. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Montrose Country Club Spill the Tease

Join Cara Duncan and Houston’s best performers for a supper club experience featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Montrose Country Club. 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Vegas Van Cartier, Amaya Jackson Ross, and Mari Jane. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Barcode Queer Cabaret

Cap off your 4th of July weekend with Barcode Houston for another edition of the Queer Cabaret hosted by Preston Steamed, starring Kristy Kreme, Madam Prominence, Helena Furiosa ,Beau Vine, Christina LaRue, and Rene Bitchface. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, July 10

JoJo Siwa Live at House of Blues Houston

Queer icon JoJo Siwa brings an immersive party to House of Blues Houston for a live performance featuring audience participation and a DJ set. $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer. 1209 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Wild Wild Wet Pool Party at Montrose Country Club

Join Out at the Rodeo for its first-ever pool party at the Montrose Country Club. Expect an unforgettable day of sun, country/disco mixes, and libations. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Friday, July 25

Queensbury Theatre Pride Night for The Last Five Years

The Queensbury Theatre hosts a Pride Night for The Last Five Years. Stick around after the show for a free post-show party with wine, bites, live entertainment, and a raffle for artwork by our generous Pride Night sponsor, Erick Sandlin Art. 12777 Queensbury Ln. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, Pride Brenham, and Columbus Texas Pride team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.