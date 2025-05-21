Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 22 – 25

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, May 22

Loud Love Screening at the Montrose Center

In collaboration with Alexander Jewish Family Services (JFS), the Montrose Center presents a screening of Loud Love, a moving documentary that follows deaf gay couple Alan and Brian as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of building a family through international surrogacy. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Alyssa Edwards at House of Blues

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards brings her Crowned tour to Houston’s House of Blues. Packed with Alyssa’s signature humor and wit, she’ll share the outrageous, side-splitting tales of her rise to fame—broken heels, chipped nails, and all. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Play Nightlife Freak-Nik ’90s Party

Play Nightlife presents Freak-Nik, a ’90s party featuring a costume contest and happy hour until 11 p.m. 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, May 23

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at JR’s Houston

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as JR’s Houston presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Reign LaRue. No cover. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

DJ GSP Poolside at The Montrose Country Club

Get soaked as The Montrose Country Club welcomes international DJ and producer GSP. Enjoy the holiday weekend with poolside bites, cocktails, fierce beats and sunshine. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers May Meetup at Ripcord

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Durand Bernarr at WOMH

Durand Bernarr brings his You Gon Grow, Too tour to White Oak Music Hall. Described as a combination of Badu’s Izms and Little Richard’s Sass, Durand Bernarr brings funk wrapped in yellow harmony and lyrical witty charm. 2915 N Main St. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar Presents: Are You Houston’s Hottest Masc?

Think you’ve got what it takes to earn the title? Pearl Bar will select the five hottest mascs to come onstage and let the crowd decide. 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Adriana LaRue hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Amaya J. Ross, Ms. Mykie, and Alyanna IV Bones. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, May 27

Ocean Vuong in Person at Christ Church Cathedral

Brazos Bookstore presents Ocean Vuong promoting his latest release The Emperor of Gladness. Ocean will be in conversation with Kevin Prufer, followed by Q & A. 1117 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Transformation: An All-Trans Speakers Panel

Join the Montrose Center and Pearl Bar for an inspiring evening highlighting powerful voices from Houston’s trans community, including Atlantis Narcisse, Avery Belyeu, Joelle Espeut, Ethan MichelleGanz, and Gianna Ramirez. 4216 Washington Ave.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.