Pride Galveston: A Celebration of Love and Acceptance

When Terry and Jamie Fuller-Waymire moved to Galveston in 2013, they made it their mission to create spaces and experiences for LGBTQ Islanders. Fast-forward more than ten years, and the couple’s Pride Galveston event is now a staple in the community.

“We always wanted a chance to create an event where everyone felt proud to be themselves,” Terry and Jamie explain. “We want to be a light for people in the community. At the end of the day, everyone in the community deserves to feel loved and accepted. We want everyone to have fun.”

Terry and Jamie Fuller-Waymire have been together for 14 years, and married for 7 years. The duo first met in 2009 through mutual friends, and their relationship took off after just a few weeks of getting to know each other. Jamie runs Gulf Coast Air Balancing in League City, a professional HVAC firm. Terry operates his own cleaning business, Terry’s Cleaning Service, in Galveston. Both sit on the board for Pride Galveston, with Jamie as CEO and Terry as COO.

Pride Galveston began in 2017 as Pride Galveston Beach Bash & Block Party, when Terry and Jamie decided a Pride festival would be a cool idea since the Island had been lacking an event designed for the community. Their block party has since expanded into a three-day celebration, and the duo say they have been grateful for the support.

“People here in Galveston are a little bit more accepting, so it’s been great to get that kind of support from the community over the last few years,” they say. “The Island is a tight-knit community, so Pride Galveston has been able to grow each year due to everyone’s support and appreciation.”

The two aren’t stopping with Pride Galveston, however. Terry and Jamie recently held their first Galveston Pup Weekend this May, with hopes of continuing it every year.

“We had a great attendance for the event that included pups from all over the United States, Canada, and beyond. We also crowned our very first Pup of Galveston. The weekend event included a meet-and-greet night at Island Time Beach Bar, followed by our First Pup of Galveston crowning at Robert’s Lafitte and a drag show later that night during the neon party. We also had a pool party with live DJs at Robert’s Lafitte.”

The two also run the Miss Island Goddess event each March, which is held at Island Time Beach Bar. Future plans include a Mr. Title of some sort, as well as a youth event. They believe the LGBTQ community is drawn to Galveston because the island is very laid-back tourist destination.

“The beach life is great!” they note. “There are so many things to do on the Island like the Strand, Moody Gardens, Pleasure Pier, and, of course, the beaches. There are also many great restaurants to choose from when dining on the Island, too. This area really attracts everyone.”

Yvonne QueenTutt, who assists Terry and Jamie with Pride Galveston, comments that the two have made it their mission to create spaces where LGBTQ folks can feel safe and free of judgment.

“Terry and Jamie work so hard for the community,” she adds. “I appreciate them bringing me onboard to help them make Pride Galveston the best it can be. They are very sweet, loving people, and they do a lot for our community. I really respect them and I really love working with them.”

As for the future, they plan to continue fostering events that are inclusive and bring together people from all walks of life.

“We just want to spread joy and love. Our events are geared towards making sure people feel appreciated and accepted for who they are. We are so grateful for each other and the fact that we have the chance to host these kinds of events for the community.”

What: Pride Galveston

When: August 30, 31, and September 1

Where: Various local venues

Info: PrideGalveston.com