Game Changer: Angela Hucles Mangano

Angela Hucles Mangano has spent a lifetime breaking barriers. From her early days dominating the soccer field to her leadership roles in professional sports, she’s made it clear that excellence and representation go hand in hand. Now, as the president of women’s soccer for the Houston Dash, she’s on a mission to elevate the team and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Hucles Mangano’s journey into soccer began during her childhood when her parents encouraged her to burn off some energy. “It was like an instant love affair with the game of soccer,” she recalls. “Nobody in my family played the sport. They had to describe what the game was before I signed up for the neighborhood team.”

Playing on all-boys teams in her youth, she reveled in the speed, competition, and camaraderie. “Orange slices at halftime—it was such a great time,” she says with a laugh. “And then I was able to just continue the love of the sport throughout my childhood and into my professional career.”

Despite her natural talent, Hucles Mangano did not see professional soccer as a career opportunity for herself. “That option did not exist for me in our country,” she explains. “There was no professional women’s soccer league in the United States when I was growing up.” That changed the year after she graduated from college, when the first US professional women’s league was formed. She seized the opportunity and never looked back.

Now an executive, Hucles Mangano understands the struggles of being a woman in sports leadership. “Sometimes you don’t realize the challenges you’re going through as a woman because they just feel like part of the job,” she says. “But overall, the biggest challenge is opportunity and availability.”

Representation matters deeply to her. “There was nobody who looked like me when I was growing up,” she recalls. “To see a woman—a woman of color, someone who’s out and identifies with the LGBTQ+ family in a leadership role—that wasn’t a thing. I never had to see it to believe it, but I know how important it is for others.”

Her LGBTQ identity has shaped her journey in professional sports. “It’s part of who I am, whether I’m in sports or outside of sports. The more comfortable I feel in my own identity, the better I am as a professional, and the more success I tend to have.”

In addition to leading the Dash, Hucles Mangano is a wife and mother of two. Balancing her personal and professional life isn’t easy, but she’s found an approach that works. “I’ve had to give myself grace,” she says. “Work-life balance is hard because time spent at work means less time at home, and vice versa. So for me, it’s about integration—bringing family into work and vice versa.”

As she steps into her role with the Houston Dash, her primary focus is creating stability and long-term success for the club. “Consistency is key,” she explains. “We want to see growth in our staff, our players, and our culture. On the field, that means setting a clear goal—making the playoffs and then becoming consistent contenders in the league.”

She also emphasizes the importance of player development. “It’s not just about bringing in talent—it’s about nurturing that talent and giving them the resources they need to succeed,” she says. “If we create a culture where players feel supported, we will see the results on the field.”

Community involvement is also a priority. With a history of working with organizations like You Can Play, which promotes inclusivity in sports, she believes in the power of visibility. “This is our city. We are Houstonians. How we show up for one another—both on and off the field—matters,” she says. “It’s not about transactions. It’s about values.”

She’s also passionate about making sports more inclusive for young athletes. “When I was growing up, I didn’t see people like me in leadership positions,” she says. “That has to change. We need to make sure that young athletes—no matter their gender, race, or identity—see a place for themselves in this sport.”

Hucles Mangano recognizes the importance of paving the way for other women in sports and business. “There’s a study that says 94% of women in the C-suite played sports,” she notes. “That tells you something. Sports teaches you life skills and professional skills that translate into leadership roles.”

Her advice for young women aspiring to break into male-dominated fields? “No dream or goal is too small,” she says. “Put yourself out there. Be intentional about your plan. Seek out people who inspire you, and learn from them.”

She also encourages women to embrace leadership roles with confidence. “Women belong in every room where decisions are being made,” she says. “Don’t let anyone make you feel like you don’t deserve to be there. You do.”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Hucles Mangano reflects on the progress women have made in sports—and the work still to be done. “We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” she says. “To create more opportunities, we need to continue investing in women’s sports. Visibility is crucial. Media coverage, sponsorships, fan support—it all matters.”

She also emphasizes the role of allies in pushing for change. “Men in leadership positions need to be a part of the solution,” she says. “If we want to see true equity, we need everyone advocating for women in sports, not just women.”

With leaders like Angela Hucles Mangano at the helm, the future of women’s soccer looks bright. And as she works to bring the Houston Dash to new heights, she’s also ensuring that young girls everywhere can dream a little bigger.

For more info, visit houstondynamofc.com