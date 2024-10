OutSmart’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

10 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

OutSmart magazine’s Gayest and Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards once again recognize outstanding individuals and businesses that readers have chosen as their favorites with nearly 100,000 votes. Read on for the complete awards list, as well as profiles on 12 of this year’s winning individuals and businesses.

(Editor’s note: We work hard to ensure accuracy of names and titles, but if you notice any errors that need correction, please send us an email at [email protected])

ENTERTAINMENT & NIGHTLIFE

Best Bar Food

Rich’s

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Eagle Eats, Los Robles

Best Dance Party

South Beach

Finalists: DNVRMX, Club Shugga, Evolution

Best Drag Show Bar

South Beach

Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, Barcode, Rich’s Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill

Best Drag Show in Town

Millennial Dolls

Finalists: Laugh Track, Drag Brunch at Winnies, Press Play, Eyecons

Best Local Live Music Venue

Michael’s Outpost

Finalists: Stereo Live, Rudyards

Best New Drag King

Casper Cain

Finalists: Kian Kismet, Juice Kota, Zestial Celestial

Best New Drag Queen

Barbie Monroe

Finalists: Artemis Hunter, Kristy Kremes, Gltter Lxve, Jackie All Trades

Best Pageant King

Ladarius Mirage Jackson

Finalists: Ángel OXL, Ian Syder Blake

Best Pageant Queen

Chloe Knox

Finalists: Sinema LaRue, Dessie Love Blake, Alexis Nicole Whitney

Best Promoter

Barbie Monroe

Finalists: Anthony Uncensored, DNVRMX, Mike Vargas-Evolution

Favorite Adult Film Performer

Silver Steele

Finalists: John Thomas, Dominique Zhee

Favorite Ally Bar

Piggy’s HTX

Finalists: Numbers, 8 Row Flint East, Boheme

Favorite Bar for a Happy Hour

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, Ripcord, Houston Eagle, Barcode

Favorite Bar to Shoot Pool

George Country Sports Bar

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Ripcord, Barcode, Neon Boots

Favorite Bar to Two Step

Neon Boots

Finalists: Los Robles, George Country Sports Bar, Catbirds

Favorite Club for Dancing

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Numbers, Club 2.0, Pearl Bar

Favorite Drag King

Barry Mii Dandy

Finalists: Kian Kismet, Casper Cain, Preston Steamed, Hugh Dandy

Favorite Drag Queen

Adriana LaRue

Finalists: Queen Persephone, Rachel Bitchface, Carmina Vavra, Blackberri, Hanna Santanna, Reign LaRue, Lana Blake, Violet S’Arbleu

Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee

Queen Persephone

Finalists: Reign LaRue, Carmina Vavra, Rachel Bitchface, Blackberri

Favorite Karaoke Night at a Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, Barcode, Koryoke, Tony’s Corner Pocket Manic Mondays

Favorite LGBTQ Bar

Ripcord

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, South Beach Houston

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Female Entertainer

Rosie the Riveting

Finalists: Angie Moon Mercy, Belle Be Damned, JustacurvyNerdYaya

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Male Entertainer

Eddie Divas

Finalists: Ángel OXL, L’darius Mirage Jackson, Jerry Atwood, Dustin Rouge Whitney

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Nonbinary Entertainer

Miss Majors

Finalists: DJ Aracely Manterola, Mak Fontina, Jay Atari

Favorite Local Musician/Band

Houston Pride Band

Finalists: Ben Chavez, Isaac Niaz, Jerry Atwood, Uncle Tino

Favorite Female DJ

DJ Rosez

Finalists: DJ Athenz, DJ Amarji King, DJ Crazy V, DJ London

Favorite Male DJ

DJ Atreyu Frausto

Finalists: DJ Joe Ross, DJ Panda, DJ GNDRBNDR

Favorite Nonbinary DJ

DJ Aracely Manterola

Finalist: DJ Kitty Purrie

Favorite Music Producer

DirtSoul

Finalists: Athenz, Dirty Disco, DJ Stephen Jusko

Favorite Men’s Bar

Ripcord

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Michaels Outpost, Eagle Houston, Crocker Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket, South Beach Houston, Blur Bar, Barcode, George, Los Robles de La Granja

Favorite Women’s Bar

Pearl Bar

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Ripcord, Eagle Houston, Side Peace

Favorite Nonbinary Drag Entertainer

Malevolent The Psycho Ghoul

Finalists: Ophelia Terran Flesh, Allure Gic, Tera Bytz J. Love-La’Sha

Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather

Ripcord

Finalists: Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill

Favorite Place to Watch Drag

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, Rich’s, Barcode, Katy Vibes

Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers

Tony’s Corner Pocket

Finalists: South Beach Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, Eagle Houston, Room Bar

Favorite Trivia Night at a Bar

Ripcord

Finalists: Tiny Champions, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Frost Town Brewing

Favorite Veteran Drag King

Hugh Dandy

Finalists: Preston Steamed, Ian Syder-Blake

Favorite Veteran Drag Queen

Kofi

Finalists: Blackberri, Lana Blake, Laisha LaRue, Marsha Mellow

PEOPLE

Best Female LGBTQ Business Person

Tammi Wallace

Finalists: Meg Ellis, Marlen Mendoza, Alexandria Gomez-Maxey, Sarah Thompson

Best Local LGBTQ Social Media Presence

Jay Michaels

Finalists: JD Doyle, First Christian Church Katy, Legacy Community Health

Best Male LGBTQ Business Person

Charles Armstrong

Finalists: John Donato, Christopher Cerda, Mark DeLange

Best Nonbinary LGBTQ Business Person

Han Schaible

Finalist: Filan Jaboudi

Favorite Female Commercial-Radio Personality

Jessie Watt 96.5

Finalists: Roula, Karah Leigh

Favorite Female Community-Radio Personality

Deborah Moncrief Bell

Favorite Male Commercial-Radio Personality

Jay Michaels, 96.5 (tie)

Special K, 104 (tie)

Finalist: Ahmad-The Roula and Ryan Show, 104

Favorite Male Community-Radio Personality

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Brett Cullum, Eddie Robinson, Easton Santos

Favorite Male Community-TV Personality

Ernie Manouse

Favorite Female Community Photographer

Nora Dayton

Finalists: Wendy Taylor, Chandrayee Soneja, Nikki Darby, Yvonne Arizpe

Favorite Female LGBTQ Community Hero

Tammi Wallace

Finalists: Rev. Heather Tolleson, Ana Sanchez, Atlantis Narcisse, Joelle Espeut

Favorite Female Local Politician

Molly Cook

Finalists: Fransheneka “Fran” Watson, Lauren Ashley Simmons, Lesley Briones, Abbie Kamin, Lina Hidalgo, Lizzie Fletcher

Favorite Male Local Politician

Mario Castillo

Finalists: John Whitmire, Brandon Mack, Jon Rosenthal

Favorite Female TV Personality

Pooja Lodhia

Finalists: Caroline Collins Fox, Lauren Kelly, Cathy Hernandez

Favorite Local LGBTQ Facebook Page

First Christian Church Katy

Finalists: JD Doyle, AmistadesHTX by Legacy, Jose Vazquez, Jay Michaels

Favorite Local LGBTQ Influencer

Brian Duhon

Finalists: Jay Michaels, Miguel Jacquez, Rev. David Greene, Connor Dunwoodie

Favorite Local LGBTQ Instagram Account

Brian Duhon

Finalists: Jay Michaels, AmistadesHTX by Legacy, Parents of Trans Youth, JD Doyle

Favorite Local LGBTQ Journalist/Producer

Stuart Boslow

Favorite Local LGBTQ Journalist

Sam Byrd

Finalists: Zach McKenzie, Patrick McGee, Scott Damon, Gwen Howerton, Brandon Wolf

Favorite Local LGBTQ Twitter/X Account

@HairyTrouble

Finalists: @pupharlow, @SimonJamesIII

Favorite Local LGBTQ Podcast

Queer Voices

Finalists: Create Your Fate by Meg Ellis, Everyday Trans Activism, Life beyond HIV by Legacy Community Health, BFU with Monèt JLove

Favorite Local LGBTQ TikToker

First Christian Church Katy

Finalists: Paris London, Matthew Tharp, Jason Johnson, beejay TV, @timothytexas

Favorite Local LGBTQ Writer

Scott Damon

Finalists: JD Doyle, Sam Byrd, Zach McKenzie, Ian L. Haddock, Lee Ingalls, David Clarke

Favorite Male Community Photographer

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Miguel Jacquez, Connor Hart, Daniel Hernandez, Takoda, James Drake

Favorite Male LGBTQ Elementary School Educator/Teacher

Hazael Sanchez

Finalists: Matthew Tharp, Wayne Lopes, Adrian Santos, Dusty DeRoche, Alex Penno, Jimmy Perdon

Favorite Male LGBTQ High School Educator/Teacher

Joan Cotton

Finalists: David Wallace, Ryan Fountain, Roger Woest, Toby Drake, Jeff Jacobitz, Jay Gracia, Clint Harwell, Ej Gates, Marcus Jauregui

Favorite Male LGBTQ Post-secondary Educator/Teacher

Brian Riedel

Finalists: Ej Gates, Trevor Boffone

Favorite Female LGBTQ Elementary School Educator/Teacher

Samantha Pisarski-May

Finalists: Kay Crayton, Hazael Sanchez

Favorite Female LGBTQ High School Educator/Teacher

Brandi Lira

Finalists: Michelle Palmer, Lauren Gustartis, Rachel Whatley

Favorite Female LGBTQ Post-secondary Educator/Teacher

Laura Shelton

Favorite Male TV Personality

Frank Billingsley

Finalists: Derrick Shore, T.J. Parker, Deevon Rahming, Zach Lashway, Bryce Newberry, Matt Horn

Favorite Nonbinary Community Photographer

Antemortem Photography

Finalist: Unies Gonzalez

Favorite Male LGBTQ Community Hero

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Brad Pritchett, Justin Bustamante, Miguel Jacquez, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Mykey Whitney

Favorite Nonbinary Community Hero

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Amanda Rose, Ethan Michelle Ganz, Pup Naranja, Mirinda Rose, Sarah Moessner, Juliann Losey, Nibbles Zon Bits

Favorite Nonbinary LGBTQ Elementary SchoolEducator/Teacher

Damon Whitley

Finalists: LJ Wysingle, Alex Holdford

Favorite Nonbinary LGBTQ High School Educator/Teacher

Tera-Kaye Green

Finalists: Sarah Moessner, Isabelle Yost

Favorite Nonbinary LGBTQ Post-secondary Educator/Teacher

Juliann Losey

Finalist: Sarah Moessner

Favorite Female Trans Community Hero

Meghan Fairbanks

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Avery Belyeu, Atlantis Narcisse, Tessa Gaines, Joelle Espeut, Shayla Edwards

Favorite Male Trans Community Hero

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Daron Yanes Perez, Kai Jones, Andrew Whit, Atreyu Frausto, Emmett Schelling, Ian Syder Blake, Landon Richie

Favorite Nonbinary Trans Community Hero

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Finalists: Juliann Losey, Marcus Pontello, Amanda Rose, Yvonne Arizpe

Leading Female Entertainer Fundraiser

Marcia Mink Anne Gill

Finalists: Angela Mercy, Anastacia Kelly Ann Fontaine Whitney, Dawn Whitney, Alexa Bouvier, Angel Galvan, Angie Moon Mercy, Ivana Cupcake

Leading Female Fundraiser

Gia Montalto

Finalists: Anastacia Kelly Ann Fontaine Whitney, Dawn Whitney, Alexa Bouvier, Angel Galvan, Angie Moon Mercy, Andrea Simonton, Annise Parker, Angle Galvan, Lori Hood

Leading Male Entertainer Fundraiser

Nicholas Fontaine Summors

Finalists: Borque Duran Whitney Bouvier, Roger Woest, Pup Naranja, Talon the Foxx Devereaux Whitney, Dustin Rouge Whitney, Michael Clayton, Johnny Bravo, Pup Harlow

Leading Male Fundraiser

Bryan Cotton

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Mykey Whitney, Tanner Williams, Talon the Foxx Devereaux Whitney, Roger Woest, Jon Bumann, Geary Whitney, Pup Harlow, Austin Abernathy, Don Gill, Dustin Rouge Whitney, Kennedy Loftin, Nicholas Fontaine Summors, Pup Naranja

Leading Nonbinary Entertainer Fundraiser

Pup Naranja

Leading Nonbinary Fundraiser

Pup Naranja

Finalists: Filan Jaboodi, Kevin Nguyen

Leading Trans Community Fundraiser

Alexis Nicole Whitney

Finalists: Byancha Lawson (Foxx), Lola Standards Dion, Avery Belyeu, Gianna Ramirez

Most Prominent Female LGBTQ Activist

Tammi Wallace

Finalists: Rev. Heather Tolleson, Dawn Whitney, Angel Galvan, Andrea Simonton, Alexa Bouvier, Angie Moon Mercy, Annise Parker, Atlantis Narcisse, Hunny Phillips, Justice Taylor, Lola Standards Dion, Meghan Fairbanks, Molly Cook, Olivia Julianna, Tamika Castin-Miller, Yvonne Arizpe

Most Prominent Female Trans Activist

Meghan Fairbanks

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Atlantis Narcisse, Joelle Espeut, Alexis Melvin, Avery Belyeu, Lola Owen, Mo Jenkins, Yvonne Arizpe-Florecer

Most Prominent Male LGBTQ Activist

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Tanner Williams, Brandon Mack, Geary Whitney, Ian L. Haddock, Bryan Cotton, Mykey Whitney, Dustin Rouge Whitney, Austin Davis Ruiz, Chris Pino, Deondre Moore, Jason Johnson, Jeremy A. Teel, Rev. Leslie Jackson

Most Prominent Male Trans Activist

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Daron Yanes Perez, Dylan Forbis, Sylas Draco, Yvonne Arizpe

Most Prominent Nonbinary LGBTQ Activist

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Odyssey Oakengrove, Ethan Michelle Ganz, Nessie Milbourne, Amanda Rose, Filan Jaboudi

Most Prominent Nonbinary Trans Activist

Odyssey Oakengrove

Finalists: Ethan Michelle Ganz, Nessie Milbourne, Alexis Nicole Whitney, Florecer-Amistades

Most Prominent Youth LGBTQ Activist

Hayden Cohen

Finalists: Landon Richie, Cole Holladay

Most Valuable Female Trans Community Volunteer

Meghan Fairbanks

Finalists: Lola Owen, Joelle Espeut, Alexis Nicole Whitney, Yvonne Arizpe

Most Valuable Female Volunteer

Meghan Fairbanks

Finalists: Dawn Whitney, Sarah Thompson, Porscha Brown, Augie Cahee, Joelle Espeut, Andrea Simonton

Most Valuable Intersex Advocate/Educator

Mo Cortez

Most Valuable Male Trans Community Volunteer

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Sylas Draco, Daron Yanes Perez

Most Valuable Male Volunteer

Austin Abernathy

Finalists: Mykey Whitney, Tanner Williams, Jeffrey Wacaser, Chris Lancaster, Jack Vielhauer, Kota Husky

Most Valuable Nonbinary Community Volunteer

Amanda Rose

Finalists: Pup Naranja, Odyssey Oakengrove, Filan Jaboodi, Sarah Moessner

Leading Senior Living Professional

Edward Craft

Finalists: Fred Reninger, Dina Jacobs, Larry Castillo, Mark Breaux

REAL ESTATE

Best Female Real Estate Agent

Monica Branch

Finalists: Wynden Tess Lester, Karen Derr, Aubrie Layne, Sabrina Calvillo, Shelley Einarsson

Best Male Real Estate Agent

Christopher Cerda (tie)

Richard Ray (tie)

Finalists: Victor Sanabria, David Batagower, Gregg Lindsay, Brian Ortiz

Best Galveston Realtor

Hudson Holmes

Finalists: David Bowers, Travis Player, Cary White, Tom Schwenk

Best Home Builder

Noble Contractor Solutions

Finalists: Heels 2 Hammers, Ava Home Builders, Blue Vintage Construction, Loyd Russel Homes, Vencino Homes

Best Home Remodeling Company

Heels 2 Hammers

Finalists: Noble Contractor Solutions, Blue Vintage Construction

Best Mortgage Professional

Cody Grizzoffi

Finalists: Riaz Pooran, Paul Vincent

Best Houston Real Estate Website

HAR.com

Finalists: Sothebysrealty.com, Greenwood King Properties

Best Galveston Real Estate Website

Joe Tramonte Realty

Finalists: davidbowers.garygreene.com, Toms Galveston Real Estate

Best Title Company

Alamo Title Compay

Finalists: Old Republic Title, First American Title Company, Truly Title, Patten Title, Chicago Title

Favorite Rental Community

299 West Gray

COMMUNITY

Best College or University

University of Houston

Finalists: Rice University, Lone Star College-Houston North, Sam Houston State University

Best Houston Corporate LGBTQ Diversity Group

Chevron Diversity Group

Finalists: Amegy Bank LGBTQ+ BRG & Allies, HP Houston Pride BIN

Best Local LGBTQ News Source

OutSmart

Finalists: Simon Houston, Houston Landing

Best Local LGBTQ Online Resource

OutSmart

Finalists: First Christian Church Katy, JD Doyle Archives

Best National LGBTQ News Source

The Advocate

Finalists: OUT Magazine, Queerty

Best National LGBTQ Online Resource

Lambda Legal

Finalist: ONE

Best Political Advocacy Group

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Equality Texas

Best Senior Advocacy Group

Texas Senior Medicare Patrol

Finalist: Fort Bend County West Lions Club

Favorite HIV/AIDS Support Organization

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: Somos LOUD, PWA Holiday Charities, Allies in Hope, Avenue 360, The Normal Anomaly

Favorite LGBTQ Benefit Event of the Year

Krewe of Olympus Ball

Finalists: Bunnies on the Bayou, FCC Katy Drag Bingo, Mint Julep, Montrose Center Out For Good

Favorite LGBTQ Philanthropic Organization

The Diana Foundation

Finalists: Katy Pride, Human Rights Campaign, Houston’s New Faces of Pride, Legacy Community Health

Favorite LGBTQ Social Group

Krewe of Olympus

Finalists: First Christian Church Katy, Bliss Sundays, NLA, AmistadesHTX by Legacy

Favorite LGBTQ Sports Club or League

Montrose Softball League Association

Finalists: Pride Sports Houston, Pride Bike Ride Houston

Favorite Local LGBTQ Community Organization

Krewe of Olympus

inalists: First Christian Church Katy, The Montrose Center, Tony’s Place, Legacy Community Health

Favorite National LGBTQ Organization

NLA

Finalists: Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, GLAAD

Favorite Place to Worship

First Christian Church Katy

Finalists: Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, Westbury United Methodist Church, St. Peter United, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, Unity of Houston

Favorite Professional Sports Team

Houston Astros

Finalists: Houston Dash, Savannah Bananas

Favorite Trans Support Organization

Transparent Closet-First Christian Church Katy

Finalists: Trans Men Empowerment, Parents of Trans Youth, Trans Legal Aid Clinic, Save Our Sisters United, TENT

Local Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

Pearl

Finalists: Ripcord, Star Sailor

National Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

Silver Eagle Distributors

DINING OUT

Best New Restaurant

Ema HTX (tie)

Rich’s Houston (tie)

Finalists: Salt & Sugar, Fusion Eats

Best 24-Hour Restaurant

Katz’s Deli

Finalists: House of Pies, Bellaire Coffee Shop

Best Bakery

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Common Bond, Fluff Bake Bar Heights, Leona’s Bakeshop, La Sicilia, Three Brothers Bakery

Best Barbecue

Goode Company BBQ

Finalists: The Pit Room, Demeris Bar-B-Q, Pinkerton’s

Best Breakfast

Baby Barnaby’s

Finalists: Ema HTX, Harry’s, Avalon Diner

Best British

Red Lion British Pub

Best Brunch

The Phoenix (tie)

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine (tie)

Finalists: Rich’s Houston, Ema HTX

Best Cajun

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Finalists: The Boot, Crawfish Cafe

Best Central/South American

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Finalist: Churrascos

Best Chinese

Rice Box

Finalists: Cafe Ginger, Auntie Chang’s Dumpling House

Best Cooking Class

Cooking with Chef Tae

Finalist: Sur La Table

Best Cuban

El Rey

Finalist: Cafe Piquet

Best Deli

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Finalists: Nielsen’s Deli, Antones

Best Dessert

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Fluff Bake Bar, Leona’s Bakeshop, The Bake Happening, Nobie’s

Best Dumplings

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: The Dumpling House, Wanna Bao, Dough Zone

Best Food Truck

Eagle Eats

Finalist: Best Street Tacos

Best Greek

Niko Niko’s

Finalist: The Olive Oil Restaurant

Best Hamburger

Burger Joint Montrose

Finalists: Barnaby’s, Burger Bodega, Lankford Grocery

Best Hot Dog

Burger Joint

Finalists: Umbrella Fellas, Yoyo’s, Good Dog

Best Indian

Kiran’s

Finalists: Tarka Indian Kitchen, Aga’s, Govinda’s

Best Italian

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino

Finalists: Riva’s Italian Restaurant

Best Japanese

Osaka

Finalists: Kata Robata, Oishii

Best LGBTQ Caterer

210 Fusion Cuisine

Finalists: Chef Adam Travis, Legacy Events Catering

Best Local LGBTQ Chef

Natosha Barber

Finalists: Chef Adam Travis, Chef Michele Free, Miranda Quintanilla

Best Lunch Spot

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Ema HTX, Alma Latina Heights

Best Mexican

Chapultepec

Finalists: Tacos Doña Lena, El Tiempo, Alma Latina Heights, Ema HTX

Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean

Aladdin

Finalists: Niko Niko’s, AL Quick Stop

Best Pizza

Bambolino’s

Finalists: Star Pizza, Pizaro’s Pizza Napoletana, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Pizza Birra Vino

Best Place for a Romantic Date

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino

Finalists: The Post, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Restaurant for a Food Happy Hour

Rich’s

Finalists: McCormick & Schmicks, Empire Cafe, Bar Boheme, Gristworkz

Best Restaurant for Affordable Eats

Riva’s (tie)

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie)

Finalists: Barnaby’s, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, McHugh Tea Room

Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining

MAD

Finalists: BCN, Bludorn

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Piggy’s

Finalists: Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Seafood

Christie’s Seafood

Finalists: Clark’s Oyster Bar, Mambos, Eugene’s

Best Steak House

B&B Butchers

Finalists: Saltgrass Steak House, Steak 48

Best Steak Night at a Bar

JR’s

Finalists: Free Grillin at George, Pearl Bar

Best Sushi

Uchi

Finalists: Oishii, Osaka

Best Tea

McHugh Tea Room

Finalist: Kung Fu Tea

Best Thai

Street to Kitchen

Finalists: Thai Bistro, Kin Dee, Rim Tanon, Niddha Thai

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Korny Vibes

Finalists: Mo Better Brews, Doshi House

Best Vietnamese

Pho Saigon

Finalist: Pho 21

Favorite Local LGBTQ-Owned Restaurant

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Star Sailor, Ema HTX, Rich’s Houston, Bistro Menil, Salt & Sugar

Friendliest Restaurant Staff

Barnaby’s

Finalists: Star Sailor, Riva’s, Rich’s Houston, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

DRINKS & SPIRITS

Best Cocktail

South Beach

Finalists: Ripcord, Michael’s Outpost, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Happy Hour

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Ripcord, Michael’s Outpost, South Beach

Best Margarita

Ripcord

Finalists: South Beach, El Tiempo, JR’s Bar & Grill, Alma Latina Heights, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Best Mocktails

JRs Bar & Grill

Finalists: South Beach, Pearl Bar, Ripcord, Rich’s Houston

Favorite Wine Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Postino, Barcelona Wine Bar, 13 Celsius

Favorite Brand of Liquor

Tito’s

Finalists: Absolut, Jeppson’s Malört, Fireball

Favorite Local Brewery

Frost Town Brewing

Finalists: Bad Astronaut, Eureka Heights, Gristworkz

Favorite Local Craft Beer, Cider or Seltzer

Frost Town Brewing

Finalists: Cidercade Houston, Bad Astronaut, Eureka Heights

Favorite National Brand of Beer, Cider or Seltzer

NUTRL

Finalists: White Claw, Hoop Tea, Nectar, Gay Water

Favorite Female Bartender

Mary O’Neal

Finalists: Kayla Davidson, Estephania Perez, Kristina Prats

Favorite Male Bartender

Brian Duhon

Finalists: Daniel Banda, Thomas at Ripcord, Mauricio Wright

Favorite Nonbinary Bartender

Jay Kayvilay – JR’s

Finalists: Ulysses Money-Michael’s Outpost, Hayden Burger, Romeo Najera

Favorite Place for Drinks on a First Date

Ripcord

Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, JR’s Bar & Grill, South Beach

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Best Aesthetic Physician

Patrick McNamara

Finalists: George Washington, Francisco Bueso, Paul Fortes

Best Barber

Geno O’Quinn

Finalists: Electa Hazenstab, Marc Velasquez

Best Chiropractor

Fernando Franco

Finalists: Airrosti Washington Heights, Montgomery Stanley

Best Community Health Services Provider

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: Gordon Crofoot, Montrose Center, AHF Houston-Binz

Best Cosmetic Skin Care Center

The Skin Renewal Center

Finalists: BeYOUtiful Anti-Aging Studio, Skin Renaissance Laser Center, Montrose Med Spa

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Paul Fortes

Finalists: George Washington, Sanaz Harirchian

Best Cycling Studio

RYDE

Finalists: Soul Cycle, Cycle Bar Houston Heights

Best Female Eye Doctor

Nancy Lo

Finalists: Sheena Garner, Juliette Farmer, Sheryl Pickering

Best Female Hair Stylist

Dana Wendell

Finalists: Hannah Grider @ The Upper Hand Salon, Lana Blake, Allison Reed

Best Female Massage Therapist

Kasie Tedrick

Finalists: Veronica Triplett of Core Body Lab, Kim Stacy of Integrated Massage, Toni Tyler

Best Female Mental Health Therapist

Angelica Ramos

Finalists: Jessica Eiseman, Rebecca Rosalez, Alyssa Mineo

Best Female Nurse Practitioner

Maggie White

Finalists: Hermeyone Bell, Mary Shepard, Chichy Nwachukwu, Molly Cook

Best Female Personal Trainer

Amanda Garza

Finalists: Kasie Tedrick, Shelby Summers

Best Female Physician’s Assistant (PA)

Arbelia Roman

Finalist: Nadia Asadi

Best Foot Doctor

Vanessa Barrow

Finalists: Robert Moore, Jared Shipp, Robert Leisten

Best Gym

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu (tie)

Body3 Personal Fitness (tie)

Finalist: Tellepsen Downtown YMCA

Favorite Hair Salon

Hair by St. Rose

Finalists: Spectrum Studio, Hue Hair Lounge, Blue Mambo, Hare Parlour, Green Apple Salon

Best Makeup Artist

Melissa McKinney with Sorelle Atelier

Finalists: Thomas Anderson, Aubrie Layne Lucky Cat, Jason Palermo

Best Female Dentist

Cynthia Corral

Finalists: Cynthia Flanagan, Katherine Lynch

Best Male Dentist

Sam Carrell (tie)

Marcus De Guzman (tie)

Finalists: Tyler Henthorn, Austin Faulk, Jeff Tollett, Cory Logan, Robert Hines

Best Male Eye Doctor

Paul Lovero

Finalists: Stewart Zuckerbrod, Gary Nguyen

Best Male Hair Stylist

Geno O’Quinn (tie)

Timothy Silmon (tie)

Finalists: Glam by Servando, Marc Velasquez

Best Male Massage Therapist

Dean Daugherty (tie)

John Aaron Villarreal (tie)

Finalists: Dalton Holdge, Oscar Gutierrez, Sergio Sanchez

Best Male Mental Health Therapist

Ty David Lerman Counseling (TDLC)

Finalists: Justin Bustamante, ks Stanley, Jose G Romero, Matt Trietsch, Shane Hennesey

Best Female Nurse

Kay McCunis

Finalists: Erica Barnes, Joy Jasmin Piad, Nina Saltzman

Best Male Nurse

Bert Zumaya

Finalists: Aj Sarabia, Jumer Adalin, Keenan Williams, Quincy Jennings

Favorite Nonbinary Nurse

Adam Sirico

Best Male Nurse Practitioner

Derek Smith

Finalists: Paul Simmons, Kendrick Clack, Alec Lacey

Best Male Personal Trainer

Andrew Diaz

Finalists: Andrew Hayes, Apollo (Hisdragun), John Aaron Villarreal

Best Female Physician

Julia Kovacs

Finalists: Natalie Vanek, Sandra Scurria

Best Male Physician

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: James Carroll, Rolando Maldonado, Owen McCormack, Abel Flores, Octavio Barrios

Best Male Physician’s Assistant (PA)

John Chapman

Finalist: Brian Seabolt

Best Men’s Health Clinic

Crofoot MD Clinic and Research Center

Finalists: Wellness Bar by Legacy, Ronald Buescher

Best Mental Health Practice

Southwest Psychotherapy Associates (SWPA)

Finalists: Legacy Community Health, Vada Counseling, Ajana Therapy and Clinical Services, Martin Counseling, Montrose Counseling Center

Best Mental Health Therapist/Psychiatrist

Daniel Garza

Finalists: Shetal Amin, Alyssa Mineo

Best Mental Health Therapist/Psychologist

Megan Mooney

Finalist: ks Stanley

Best Nail Salon

Milano Heights

Finalists: Hair by St. Rose, M. Vince-Regent Square, GiGi Nail Spa

Best Nail Technician

Chelsea Garcia

Finalist: Summerthenailtech

Best Pharmacist

Shane Goulas

Finalists: Gulnar Shahid, Reeka Hazenstab, Joey Garza

Best Pharmacy

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: Walgreens at Crofoot MD, HEB Montrose, Avita Pharmacy, Scott Reid Pharmacy

Best Nonbinary Hair Stylist

Katie Roome

Finalists: J. Bookie, Alecia Farrar

Best Nonbinary Massage Therapist

Cameron Stodghill

Finalist: Cameron Page

Best Nonbinary Mental Health Therapist

ks Stanley

Finalist: Candice Holloway

Best Nonbinary Personal Trainer

Exy-Fable Mars

Best OB/GYN

Olga Swanson

Finalists: Legacy Community Health, Rachel Robinson-Scott

Best Physical Therapist

Huzefa Tayabali (tie)

Roy Rivera (tie)

Finalist: Patrick Lucas

Best Urgent or Emergency Care Center

HCA Montrose



Best Women’s Health Clinic

Legacy Community Health

Best Yoga Studio

Black Swan

Finalist: BIG Power Yoga-Montrose

Best Tattoo Artist

Art by Megs

Finalists: Julian Solis, Wesche Tattoo, Chino Feliciano

Favorite Female Dental Hygienist

Jacqueline Clemmer

Finalists: Chriselda Luna, Magda Valeriano, Kate McGraw, Melissa Baez

Favorite Male Dental Hygienist

Tu Tuu

HOUSE & HOME

Best Female Insurance Agent

Amy Powell

Best Floor Covering Company

Floor Coverings International (tie)

Shane Frederick (tie)

Finalist: Floor & Granite Zone (Moe)

Best Florist

In Bloom

Finalists: Andrew Liebig Designs, Robert Shipman Florist

Best Furniture Store

Alabama Furniture (tie)

Crate and Barrel (tie)

inalist: Hilton Furniture

Best Furniture Store on a Budget

IKEA

Finalist: Hilton Furniture

Best Gardening/Nursery Supply

Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques

Finalists: Buchanans, Another Place in Time, Fountains & Statuary

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company

Gaitz HVAC & Refrigeration

Finalist: Maxela

Best Home Furnishings Store

Eclectic Home (tie)

Eklektik Interiors (tie)

Best Home Security Company

Smith Thompson

Best House Cleaning Company

Maid For It

Finalist: Y & L Cleaning

Best Male Interior Designer

Joel Kalmin

Finalists: Christopher Ainsworth-Ainscourt Designs, Dax Design Studio, Emmanuel Leventis Design

Best Female Interior Designer

Eklektik Interiors-Kathy Anderson

Finalist: Danielle Montgomery

Best Landscaping Company/Landscaper

Fire + Flora Landscape Design (Will Skinner)

Finalists: Houston Green Landscaping, AJ’s, David Morello

Best Male Insurance Agent

Lane Lewis

Finalists: Jason Palermo, Jeremy Henry, Modern Risk Management

Best Plumber

Metro Plumbing and Backflow

Finalist: In The Loop Plumbing

Best Pool Company

Hidden Cove Outdoors (tie)

Venture Pool Company (tie)

LEGAL & FINANCIAL

Best Bank

Truist

Finalists: Bank of America, Amegy Bank, Frost Bank

Best Business Attorney

Julie M. Maxey

Finalist: Cameron Rivers

Best Credit Union

Houston Federal Credit Union

Finalists: PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union, US Employees CU

Best Male Estate Planning Attorney

John Suarez

Best Female Estate Planning Attorney

deborah lawson

Best Male Family Attorney

John Suarez

Best Female Family Attorney

deborah lawson

Best Female Bookkeeper

BKBY-Bookkeeping & Beyond

Finalist: Annette Clarabut-Tidy Bookkeeper

Best Female Financial Planner/Advisor

Grace Yung

Finalists: Britt Kornmann, Christyna Lewis

Best Human Rights Attorney

Brian Klosterboer

Finalists: Mitchell Katine, Luis Ruiz

Best Female Immigration Attorney

Schwartz Immigration Law

Best Male Immigration Attorney

Luis Ruiz

Finalists: Gonzalez Olivieri, Michael Roman

Best Immigration Attorney

Brenner Legal

Finalist: Galveston Houston Immigrant Representation Project

Best Male Bookkeeper

Joseph Werle-Crunch Consulting

Best Male Accountant

Gary Gritz

Best Male Financial Planner/Advisor

Richard Dickson-Galene Financial

Finalists: Fo Garcia, Oscar Roa

Best Female Personal Injury Attorney

Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist

Best Male Personal Injury Attorney

Lionel Sims (tie)

Eric Kirkpatrick (tie)

Finalists: David Miller, Jim Walker

Best Personal Injury Practice

Pusch & Nguyen

Best Female Probate Attorney

deborah lawson

Best Male Probate Attorney

Jeff Watters

Finalists: John Suarez, Coleton W. Mayo

PETS

Best Pet Park

Johnny Steele Dog Park

Finalist: Trebly Park

Best Doggie Day Care

Dogtopia

Finalists: Wag N World, Houndstown Houston Heights, Best Little Doghouse in Texas, Molly’s Mutt House, Demi’s Dog House, Rover Oaks

Best Female Veterinarian

Susan Dugat

Finalists: Kristen Olson, Leslie Jenkins, Danielle Rosser, Caroline Oeben, Sarah Lane

Best Male Veterinarian

Richard Clive

Finalist: Eric Cagle

Best Pet Emergency Care Center

Vergi

Finalist: Veterinary Emergency Group-Lower Heights

Best Pet Food or Treats

Patsy’s Pet Market

Finalists: Cesar, Blue Buffalo

Best Pet Grooming Service

Pet Bar Heights

Finalists: Patsy’s Pet Market, Demi’s, Heights Pet Grooming, Aussie Mobile Pet

Best Pet Walking and Pet Sitting Service

Pawsome Adventures-Heights

Finalists: WAGS Dog Walking + Pet Sitting, Pet Nanny’s Pet Sitting

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

C.A.P.

Finalists: Friends For Life, Harris County Pets, Houston SPCA

Best Place to Board Your Pet

Dogtopia

Finalists: Houndstown Houston Heights, The Fritz Kennel, Yale Street Dog House, You Lucky Dog

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

Patsy’s Pet Market

Finalists: PetSmart, Costco, B.O.M. Reptiles, Hollywood Feed

Best Veterinary Clinic

The Montrose Vet Clinic

Finalists: The Cat Doctor, Rockin Pets Rollin Vets, West Alabama Animal Clinic, The Urban Vet, Greenway Animal Clinic, Central Houston Animal Hospital, Bayou City Veterinary Hospital, Creature Comfort Animal Hospital, Midtown Animal Hospital

Favorite Pet-Friendly Restaurant/Bar

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Axelrad Beer Garden, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

ARTS

Best Art Center

MATCH

Finalists: RobinWood Art Studio, Sawyer Yards

Best Art Gallery

RobinWood Art Studio

Finalists: Erick Sandlin Art, Archway Gallery, Hardy and Nance

Best Community Theater

Catastrophic Theatre

Finalists: Stages, The DeLuxe Theater, Theatre Suburbia, Pronoia

Best Dance Company

Project 3 Dance Productions

Finalists: Frame Dance, Houston Contemporary Dance Company, Tribble School for the Performing Arts, Open Dance Project

Best Local Equity Theater Company

Stages

Finalists: Alley Theatre, Queensbury Theatre, Mildred’s Umbrella, Houston Shakespeare Festival, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Best Community Performing Arts Organization

Pride Chorus Houston

Finalist: Houston Pride Band

Best Performing Arts Organization

Catastrophic Theatre

Finalists: Alley Theatre, Stages, The Garden Theatre, DACAMERA

Favorite Local Dancer

Gavin LeMaire

Finalists: Austin Colburn, Adam Castaneda, Gilbert Saldivar

Favorite Local Female Actor

Mai Le

Finalists: Tamarie Cooper, Sarah Sachi, Deborah Hope

Favorite Local Female Comedian

Timely Rain

Favorite Local Female Fine Artist

Afsaneh Aayani

Finalists: Katharine Ligon, Stephanie Gonzalez,

Lola Stardust

Favorite Local LGBTQ Musician

Kenny Herrera

Finalists: Jonathan Craft, Ben Chavez, Jerry Atwood, Isaac Niaz

Favorite Local Male Actor

Abraham Zapata

Finalists: Austin Colburn, Mark Ivy, Kyle Sturdivant

Favorite Local Male Comedian

Michael Paras

Finalist: Dayton Faulker Vavra

Favorite Local Male Fine Artist

Robin Baker

Finalists: Christian Navarette, Steven Tilotta

Favorite Local Museum

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH)

Finalists: The Menil Collection, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Holocaust Museum Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Favorite Local Nobinary Actor

Clarity Welch

Finalists: Ricardo Pérez Dávila, T Lavois Thiebaud

Favorite Local Nonbinary Comedian

Allure Gic

Favorite Local Nonbinary Fine Artist

T Lavois Thiebaud

Finalist: Crystal Murley

Favorite Local Female Painter

Katharine Ligon

Finalist: Stephanie Gonzales

Favorite Local Male Painter

Wood Anthony

Finalist: Joseph Culotta

Favorite Local Poet

Stephen Schwei

Finalists: T Lavois Thiebaud, Ebony Stewart, Lola Stardust

Favorite Local Sculptor

Sunday Scott

Favorite Local Visual Artist

Jeremy A. Teel

Finalists: Moon Papas, Robin Baker, Stephanie Gonzalez

Favorite Regional Equity Theater

Alley Theatre

Finalists: Stages, Queensbury Theatre

Favorite Regional Musical Theater Company

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

AUTO

Best Auto Body Shop

Manriquez Collision & Mechanic Shop (tie)

Ryan Automotive (tie)

Finalist: Planet Lincoln

Best Auto Mechanic

Active Auto

Finalist: Ronnie Jackson

Best Car Salesperson

Tony McClelland/Central Houston Cadillac

Finalists: John Dvorak, Eddie Fullen

Best Car Wash/Auto Detailing

Mister Car Wash

Finalist: Aqua

Best Domestic Auto Dealership

Central Houston Cadillac (tie)

Planet Lincoln (tie)

Best Import Auto Dealership

Fred Haas Toyota World

Finalists: Audi Central, Gillman Subaru-North

Best Mobile Auto-Repair Service

POZ Impact

Finalist: Planet Lincoln

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Astrologer

Lilly Roddy

Finalist: Kevin Casey

Best Commercial Photographer

Dalton DeHart

Finalist: Victor Contreras/Close Your Eyes Photo

Best Commercial Videographer

Davis Mendoza Darusman

Finalist: Los Graphics

Best Copy/Print Shop

Copy.com

Finalist: Virtuoso

Best Creative Agency

RadHype Creative Consulting (tie)

Mad Hat Maven (tie)

Finalists: Gentleman Graphics Studio, REFUGE Marketing & Consulting, Vast Marketing Group

Best Funeral Services

Bradshaw Carter (tie)

Dignity (tie)

Finalists: Neptune Society, Legacy

Best Grocery Store

HEB

Finalist: Kroger

Best Jewelry Store

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Finalists: Jewelry Depot Houston, Zadok, Deutsch Fine Jewelry, Silverlust

Best Leather Store

Sir Rat Leather & Gear

Finalists: EROS1207, Amazon

Best Life Coach

Meg Ellis

Finalists: Natali Uribe, Lana Blake

Best Liquor Store

Spec’s

Finalists: Total Wine, Spec’s Galveston

Best Local Clothing Designer

Pride Threads – Mell Gamboa

Finalists: ManBuns, Julius Lacour, Stylesbear, Burly Bottom Designs, Gin Martini, Offensive But Cute

Best Local Resale or Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

Finalists: Bering Second Blessings, Houston Junior Forum Resale, Memorial Area Ministries, The Guild Shop

Best Men’s Clothing Store

King Underwear

Finalists: Pride Threads-Mell Gamboa, ManBuns, Stylesbear, Hollywood Super Center, Burly Bottom Designs

Best Online Clothing Store

Pride Threads-Mell Gamboa

Finalists: King Underwear, ManBuns, Stylesbear, Hollywood Super Center, Burly Bottom Designs

Best Place to Buy Cellular Phones

T-Mobile

Finalists: Verizon, Apple Store

Best Place to Buy Erotic Playthings

Hollywood Super Center

Finalists: Electric Love, Sir Rat Leather & Gear, Adam & Eve

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

Montrose Eye Care (tie)

The Eye Gallery (tie)

Finalists: Eye Elegance, Eyebar

Best Place to Buy/Rent a Costume

Electric Love/ Erotic Caberet (tie)

CostumeWorx (tie)

Finalists: Arne’s Warehouse & Party Store, Danny’s Trix and Kix

Best Specialty Food Store

Phoenicia (tie)

Salt & Sugar (tie)

Finalist: Whole Foods Market

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Pride Threads-Mell Gamboa

Finalist: Electric Love

WEDDINGS & EVENTS

Best Place to Pop the Question

Houston Botanic Garden

Finalist: The Bishop’s Palace (Galveston)

Best Place to Rent/Buy Formal Wear

Suitsupply

Finalists: Bravo Suit & Tux, Men’s Warehouse, Rent the Runway

Best Wedding Officiant

Rev. Heather Tolleson

Finalists: Rev. Diane McGehee, Johnny Peden, Marry Me Tiffany-Tiffany Scales

Best Wedding/Event Cake Bakery

Leona’s Bakeshop

Finalists: The Bake Happening, Cakes By Gina, Angel_TheCakeChef, The Chocolate Llama, Who Made the Cake!

Best Wedding/Event Catering Firm

Leona’s Bakeshop

Finalists: City View Catering, Legacy Events Catering, Event Elementz, 210 Fusion Cuisine

Best Wedding/Event DJ

DJ Crazy V

Finalists: DJ London, DJ Krazzy Kris, Val, Patrick Ukemi

Best Wedding/Event Florist

Andrew Liebig Designs

Finalists: Robert Shipman Florist, In Bloom, Alex T

Best Wedding/Event Live Musician/Band

Teacake & Rock Steady

Finalists: DJ Crazy V, Jukebox Trainwreck

Best Wedding/Event Photographer

Jamie Hardin Photography

Finalists: Protography Studios, Dalton DeHart Photography, Davis Mendoza Darusman, Manuel Ayala Photography

Best Wedding/Event Planner

Shaun Gray Events

Finalists: Alexander Wyatt, Lee Capetillo, Thistle Wynd Productions

Best Wedding/Event Venue

First Christian Church Katy

Finalists: Magnolia Hotel, Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, Forever 5 Events

Best Wedding/Event Videographer

Houston Unscripted Productions

TRAVEL & VACATIONS

Best Airline

United

Finalists: Southwest, Spirit, Qatar, Delta

Best Honeymoon Destination

Bangkok

Finalists: London, Sydney, New York City, Dubai

Best LGBTQ Cruise Company

Atlantis

Finalists: VACAYA, Arno’s Bear Cruises, Brand g

Best LGBTQ Land Tour Company

Camiba Cultural Tours

Best Local Hotel

JW Marriott

Finalists: Le Meridien Houston Downtown, Wanderstay Boutique Hotel

Best Local Hotel Bar

Hilton Americas Houston

Finalist: Z on 23

Best Local Hotel Pool

Marriott Marquis Houston

Finalists: Heights House, South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center

Best Local Hotel Restaurant

Bloom & Bee

Best Local Hotel Spa

Trellis

Best Local LGBTQ Travel Agency

Concierge Travel

Best Place for a Staycation

Marriott Marquis Houston

Finalists: JW Marriott, Hilton Americas Houston, Houstonian, South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center

Best Travel Insurance Services

Travel Guard

Favorite Flight Attendant

Patrick at Spirit

Finalists: Troy Vuillemot, Diamond Deveraux Yaki

Favorite LGBTQ Travel Destination

New York City

Finalists: New Orleans, Puerto Vallarta, Italy

Favorite LGBTQ-Friendly Campgrounds

TCC

Finalists: Grizzly Pines, Circle J, TVC

Favorite Place to Take Out-of-Town Visitors

Boheme Drag Brunch

Finalists: 100% Taquito, Color Factory

Thank you to all of our readers, advertisers, and sponsors—as well as everyone who voted—for making our 27th annual Readers’ Choice Awards possible!

This list appears in the October 2024 edition of OutSmart magazine.