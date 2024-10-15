The Woodlands Pride Festival 2024

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

One of Texas’s largest free Pride festivals, The Woodlands Pride’s 6th Annual Pride Festival, welcomed over 8,500 attendees to Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

Representatives from more than 120 faith-based organizations, employee resource groups, political parties, and candidates, along with other Houston-area Pride organizations, were present. Entertainment was provided by Amelia and the Airhearts, the Houston Pride Band, and Pride Chorus Houston, with lively drag performances by Brigitte Bandit, Lucy Pradisco, Sasha Frost, and Kings of Houston. The event was MC’d by Trey Serna, with DJ Michelle McKnight providing music throughout the day.

Since its founding in April 2018, The Woodlands Pride’s mission has been to connect, celebrate, educate, and foster relationships within the LGBTQIA+ community while promoting equality, unity, and love in The Woodlands and beyond.