Trans Day of Visibility at the Montrose Center

Community members gathered at the Montrose Center for a rally celebrating Trans Day of Visibility, an evening filled with pride, resilience, and connection. The event featured a resource fair, an interactive “Show Your Pride” portrait station, fierce drag performances, and inspiring speakers representing multiple generations of the trans community. Attendees came together to honor trans lives, share stories, and stand in solidarity. From joyful celebration to powerful testimony, the rally highlighted the strength and diversity of the trans community, creating space for visibility, empowerment, and support.

Trans Day of Visibility, observed annually on March 31, is a time to honor the transgender and nonbinary community by celebrating their contributions, resilience, and lived experiences. The day focuses on trans joy, recognition, and empowerment, serving as a vital reminder of the ongoing fight for equality, the need for inclusive representation, and the importance of affirming trans identities. Around the world, individuals and organizations use the day to uplift trans voices, advocate for change, and create space for joy, pride, and visibility in every form.