Photos

Trans Day of Visibility at the Montrose Center

March 31, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email April 3, 2025
163 1 minute read

Community members gathered at the Montrose Center for a rally celebrating Trans Day of Visibility, an evening filled with pride, resilience, and connection. The event featured a resource fair, an interactive “Show Your Pride” portrait station, fierce drag performances, and inspiring speakers representing multiple generations of the trans community. Attendees came together to honor trans lives, share stories, and stand in solidarity. From joyful celebration to powerful testimony, the rally highlighted the strength and diversity of the trans community, creating space for visibility, empowerment, and support.

Trans Day of Visibility, observed annually on March 31, is a time to honor the transgender and nonbinary community by celebrating their contributions, resilience, and lived experiences. The day focuses on trans joy, recognition, and empowerment, serving as a vital reminder of the ongoing fight for equality, the need for inclusive representation, and the importance of affirming trans identities. Around the world, individuals and organizations use the day to uplift trans voices, advocate for change, and create space for joy, pride, and visibility in every form.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email April 3, 2025
163 1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Back to top button