Evolution at Art Club Houston

EVOLUTION PARTY presented a groundbreaking LGBTQ celebration at Art Club Houston, showcasing an immersive fusion of emergent audio and visual artistry.

The night’s unforgettable highlight featured international superstar DJ Nina Flowers, a Puerto Rican drag icon known for her electric performances and memorable appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars.

Alongside Flowers, resident DJ and American electronic music pioneer Sandro Monts captivated guests with his mesmerizing soundscapes and vibrant beats.

DJ Geovanni Pacheco brought the dance floor to life, blending his signature ethnic tribal rhythms and electrifying nonstop energy.

Photos courtesy of Danny Hernandez / @dannyhphoto