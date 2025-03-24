Out at the Rodeo 2025

29 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The LGBTQ community showed up in full color and spirit at this year’s Out at the Rodeo, held at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Bluebonnet Tent in the Champion Wine Garden at NRG Park.

Thousands of attendees gathered to celebrate inclusion and visibility, joined by Out at the Rodeo President Eric Hulsey and Vice President Anthony Ferrell, and longtime volunteers Ashley and Jacquey Creath.

The event, proudly sponsored by OutSmart magazine, marked a historic moment: the rodeo’s first-ever drag show. Kicking off the performances was Blackberri, followed by Adriana LaRue’s heartfelt tribute to Selena, and a show-stopping set by Muffy Vanderbilt III.

Following the drag show, Stephen Jusko kept the energy high, spinning in the tent for the rest of the evening.

Since its founding in 2016, Out at the Rodeo has carved out space for LGBTQ Houstonians and allies to enjoy one of Texas’s most cherished traditions. With elected officials and community leaders also in attendance, this year’s celebration blended rodeo flair with powerful representation—making it a standout moment in both Houston rodeo history and LGBTQ visibility in the South.

For more community event photos, visit the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation—preserving Houston LGBTQ history through photography. Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew.