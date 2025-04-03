Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 3 – 6

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, April 3

Persephone’s Game of Drag at South Beach Houston

It’s Season 4 of Persephone’s Game of Drag, and we’re in for a treat as Houston’s most talented entertainers shine on stage to battle it out for the crown! South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 4

FCC Katy Transparent Closet Sip and Stroll

Come learn and look at all the things new things that have been added at First Christian Church Katy’s Transparent Closet, including binders, packers and tucking underwear. There will be snacks and drinks for everyone. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 3 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at the Room Bar

The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Dynasty Banks. 4915 FM 2920 Rd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Day Rave at Pearl Bar

The night doesn’t have to end—wake up to the beat as Athenz presents a daytime dance affair fueled by house, techno, trance, and strong coffee. Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave. 12 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts – The Chapel in the Hive

Rice UNiversity’s Moody Center for the Arts presents a live performance by poet and scholar Joseph Campana and composer and performer Kurt Stallmann inspired by the powerful but diminutive figure of the honeybee. Lois Chiles Studio Theater, 6100 Main St. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers Charity Drag Show

Join the Houston Gaymers for their Charity Drag Show—a fabulous fusion of gaming, anime, and nerd culture. Proceeds benefit designated charities. Pearl Bar. 7 p.m.

Houston Pride Band: Lotería

Houston Pride Band presents a concert inspired by the imagery and stories of the Latin American game of chance. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

DJ Alex Lo at South Beach

South Beach Houston welcomes international DJ and music producer Alex Lo. Alex has played in the hottest clubs and parties around the world, and now he brings his tribal sounds to Houston. 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

ACCT Cornerstone Brunch

Support Access Care of Coastal Texas while enjoying a fabulous brunch with mimosas and a bloody mary bar, live entertainment, raffles, wine pull, and more. Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. 11 a.m.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Blackberri hosts Selena & J-Lo drag brunch at Montrose Country Club, with performances by Juecee, Marci Mogul, and Amaya J Ross. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost – Songs for a Diva

Michael’s Outpost hosts a fundraiser for Montrose Grace Place by friends of “Dijah Diva.” Featuring members of the Garden Theatre singing their hearts out and celebrating the life of a beautiful soul. 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

Barcode – Queer Cabaret

Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret, hosted by Preston Steamed and featuring Chastity St Cage, Angel Oxl, and Henny C Simone. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, April 11

Moody Center for the Arts presents SPILL

On the 15th anniversary of one of the largest environmental disasters in history, the Moody Center for the Arts presents the Houston premiere of SPILL, a documentary play about the tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion as told by the Gulf Coast residents who lived through it. Additional performances on Saturday, April 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. Lois Chiles Studio Theater, 6100 Main St. 7 p.m.



Saturday, April 12

Houston Bears Bachelor Auction

The Houston Bears present their second annual Bachelor Auction, celebrating community and raising funds for Omega House, Out for Education, and TLACT. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.