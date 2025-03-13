Allies in Hope Presents 2025 Walk to End HIV

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, hosted the 36th Annual Walk to End HIV at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston. The event was open to all ages, including children and pets, making it a family-friendly occasion.

The walk brought together individuals, families, and organizations to raise awareness and funds to combat the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area.

Funds raised from the walk directly support Allies in Hope’s mission, including HIV prevention services, testing, housing programs, support services, the Stone Soup Food Pantry, and Camp Hope.

Participants were encouraged to form teams or join individually, with fundraising efforts continuing until April 1, 2025.

The event celebrated community solidarity and support, with every step taken and dollar raised bringing Houston closer to ending the HIV epidemic.