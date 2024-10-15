Uglies, Monsters, and Phobias? Oh My!

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Grey Matter’s journey from FX makeup artist to drag performer is filled with as many twists and turns as the renowned Phobia Haunted Houses they have worked in for years. With a combination of hard-earned skills, a unique aesthetic, and newfound visibility from season six of The Boulet Brothers’s Dragula, Grey Matter is proving themself to be a rising star to watch.

At the young but highly imaginative age of 13, Grey Matter began experimenting with FX makeup. Over a handful of years, they honed the craft that would later define their drag persona. “At the age of 16, I began working for Phobia Haunted Houses here in Houston,” Grey Matter mentions. “My monsters remained pretty masculine for many years.”

“I came out at the age of 19,” states Grey Matter, “but in 2016 I started playing with feminine drag. I quickly discovered that by mixing my monsters and drag, I was creating something I found to be more fun.”

The foundation for Grey Matter’s signature blend of horror, humor, and glamor, which is currently being showcased on Dragula, was poured and laid while they worked with Phobia Haunted Houses. “Entertaining the crowds outside of our 10 attractions over the past 16 years has given me a unique skill set that I transferred over to being on stage and performing either dark or silly songs,” they explain.

This seasonal platform to play and experiment with make-up effects, creature designs, and interacting with audiences has been bolstered by other opportunities within Houston as well. “I would frequent Meteor in drag, but sadly those days are gone,” Grey Matter admits. When Meteor closed in 2016 Grey Matter lost their home bar; however, they have been booked at other local venues over the years. “Everyone is welcoming, except for those who are scared of me,” they state with a chuckle.

“My persona has evolved a lot since I started. I love characterization and take it into account when I am presenting a look,” Grey Matter reveals. “Grey Matter is just a mash-up of FX makeup, rhinestones, pretty fabric, and my signature skull piece on top of my head.”

Their unique blend of FX makeup and drag aesthetics makes Grey Matter’s artistry a natural fit for what The Boulet Brothers elevate with their Dragula competition. Built around the Boulet’s principles of “Drag,” “Filth,” “Horror,” and “Glamour,” the various challenges are designed to push each artist beyond whatever may limit them.

“This was the first year I felt ready to bring the crown home to Houston,” Grey Matter says of auditioning for the show for the first time this year. “I have been watching the show since its release and dreamed of being on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.”

Filming Dragula was a surreal experience for Grey Matter. “You are told it is a pressure cooker, but you don’t exactly know what that means until you are in it,” they share. “Making monster videos and all my experience at Phobia Haunted Houses really did help presenting my drag on a televised show.”

“Being critiqued gave me something to improve on. I am grateful to be looked at under their [The Boulet Brothers] magnifying lens,” Grey Matter adds. “There will always be room to improve, and I always want to deliver the best version of myself, even if I fall short.”

Houston fans who are eager to see more of Grey Matter should book tickets for Phobia Haunted Houses. “I will be at Phobia Haunted Houses almost every night we are open,” Grey explained. “I help manage the park, and when I can, I slip into a character to entertain the guests.”

Just be warned, if you’re looking to bump into this creature of the night, Grey Matter will be away from Houston for The Boulet Brothers’ annual Los Angeles Halloween Ball on October 26. “I am so excited to be reunited with Aurora and Asia from Season 6 and Niohuru, winner of The Boulet Brothers’s Dragula season 5,” they say. “Jimbo, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8, will also be there, which is going to be a major fangirl moment for me.”

As they continue to navigate the world of drag and horror, Houston can be proud to call this Supermonster one of its own. “Being on Dragula has already opened so many doors. The biggest gift so far is being able to help others by being transparent with my sobriety,” says Grey Matter. “I look forward to connecting with fans.” With their artistry and openness, Grey Matter is poised to leave a bloody handprint on our hearts for years to come.

Keep up with Grey Matter on Instagram: @GreyMatterFX

WHAT: Phobia Haunted Houses

WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 2

WHERE: 5250 South Sam Houston Parkway East (BW-8) & 215 Kipp Avenue #8 (Kemah Boardwalk)

INFO: www.Darke.com