The Kennedy Brings East Coast Elegance to Houston Nightlife Scene

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston is known as a foodie’s paradise because its dining and nightlife scene is filled with sleek, contemporary establishments. But one of the newer kids on the block, The Kennedy, stands apart from the crowd. Nestled at 3210 West Dallas St., this intimate and luxurious supper club and piano bar brings a rich, lived-in ambiance reminiscent of some iconic East Coast institutions. Owner Andres Q. Castro envisioned The Kennedy as an “adult playground” where guests can transition effortlessly from coffee to cocktails, and from intimate dining to lively entertainment.

“I think what inspired me to open it up was just seeing the lack of East Coast flair in Houston,” Castro explains. “Everything just seems so modern and new. I really wanted to bring a smaller, bite-sized dining experience that was more social.”

The moment guests step inside, they will recognize that live music is a cornerstone of the establishment’s upscale atmosphere. A gorgeous Yamaha grand piano, carefully curated artwork, and luxe cocktails all combine to set the tone. “I found the piano for a great price, and that was the first piece of furniture I bought,” Castro says. “I designed around the piano because it was such a focal point for me. It just feels very rich and luxe.

“We’re definitely trying to bring back dress-up culture,” he adds. “My gay friends love to dress up, so I really wanted something that was elevated—where you feel some kind of excitement towards the night.”

Together, Castro and his head chef Adriana Maldonado have cultivated a space that is stylish yet approachable, refined yet playful. “We try to check off as many boxes as we can without doing too much,” Castro explains. “We want to be your go-to place for entertainment.”

With its timeless aesthetic and exquisite menus, The Kennedy is already becoming one of Houston’s most distinctive destinations. Whether you come for the cocktails, the music, or the cuisine, The Kennedy will prove to be an experience worth dressing up for.

Visit thekennedyhouston.com or follow @thekennedyhouston on Instagram.

Andres Q. Castro, Proprietor

A Hospitality Visionary

A Houston native, Andres Castro has been immersed in hospitality since he was 17. He worked his way through nightlife promotion, restaurant ownership, and even private-jet hospitality before launching The Kennedy. His deep understanding of the guest experience that he gained along this journey informs every detail at The Kennedy.

While proudly and openly gay, Castro doesn’t define The Kennedy solely by its LGBTQ ownership. “I don’t define myself like, ‘I’m gay, this is my establishment,’” Castro says. “I’m just a person with a vision. But I think being gay has really helped me do this, because I have great taste and I have great connections. My chef is lesbian, my publicist is gay, my photographer is gay. Now that I have a platform, I want to help more gay people.”

The Kennedy has become a space where Houston’s LGBTQ community can gather in an elegant, welcoming setting. “Gay people want an elevated experience, as well, and we’ve never really had that in Houston until The Kennedy,” Castro notes. “It’s a safe space where you feel welcome, seen, and respected.”

Of course, not every guest immediately understands The Kennedy’s distinctive vision. “Some people don’t like the DJ, some people say the piano’s too loud. But at the end of the day, I created this because I knew it was missing in Houston. And people like it,” he says. With weekend reservations consistently filling up and quickly, it’s clear that Castro’s instincts are right on track.

Adriana Maldonado, Head Chef

Cuisine Crafted with Flair

The Kennedy’s culinary heart has been created by Chef Adriana Maldonado, whose background in the restaurant industry spans three decades. Originally from Mexico, the talented lesbian chef honed her skills at Austin’s W Hotel before moving to New York, where she opened three restaurants. Now, she brings her expertise to The Kennedy, blending classical French techniques with Spanish and Mexican influences.

“I’m usually more comfortable with Mexican food, so this was a little bit out of my comfort zone,” Maldonado admits. “But I pretty much took all the experiences that I’ve had in New York and infused it all into bringing this menu together.” The result is an innovative take on American tapas, where every dish tells a delicious story through highly palatable seasonings and delightful platings.

The lamb chops, lobster spaghetti, and Bordeaux-braised short ribs are certainly must-try items. For Maldonado, the lamb dish is a true standout. “I did it to create the perfect bite: tzatziki, feta polenta, and lamb chops with gremolata on top.”

Maldonado takes pride in running a kitchen where creativity thrives. “In the restaurant community, there aren’t that many women chefs,” she notes. “I’m just lucky enough to have Andres, a colleague who is also gay and gives me the space to do everything creatively that I want to do.”