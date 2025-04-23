Mistress Isabelle Brooks Returns for Drag Race All Stars 10

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks is back and bolder than ever as she joins the massive cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, premiering May 9 on Paramount+.

Known for her commanding stage presence, quick wit, and signature glam, Mistress made herstory as the first queen from Houston to compete on the franchise, and now she’s back for another shot at the crown.

A fan-favorite from Season 15, Mistress made a lasting impression with her unapologetic confidence, Southern sass, and fierce fashion. Now part of the largest All Stars cast in show history, she’ll be competing in the new “Tournament of All Stars” format, where queens battle it out in groups and go head-to-head in a final Lip Sync Smackdown for the coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Mistress’ journey from Houston hair stylist to Drag Race sensation has been anything but conventional. After finding her drag footing in local clubs and developing a booming wig business, she’s now a full-fledged icon, with fans around the world. Through it all, she’s remained proud of her roots and passionate about representing plus-size queens, Latinx performers, and the Houston drag scene.

“I represent people who aren’t always seen,” she told OutSmart in a cover-story interview. “Drag helped me find my voice—and I want others to know they can find theirs too.”

Whether she’s commanding a stage or cracking a joke, one thing is certain—Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to snatch the crown, and she’s bringing all of Houston with her.

Follow her journey @MistressIsabelleBrooks and catch All Stars 10 streaming Fridays starting May 9.