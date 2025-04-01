Pops Conductor Steven Reineke Gets Wicked

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

British actor/singer Cynthia Erivo is just one Oscar away from joining the EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, a rarely achieved standard of excellence). With two Oscar nominations already to her credit, there’s no doubt she’ll soon be among that exalted company.

Erivo has just completed a whirlwind awards season where she promoted her most recent film, the blockbuster Wicked. Now the openly queer Erivo is coming to appear in two concerts with the Houston Symphony.

Principal Pops Conductor and openly gay Steven Reineke recently chatted with OutSmart about some of what we can expect at the show, and reveals why Erivo included the Houston Symphony in her limited concert tour.

Olivia Flores Alvarez: You’ve worked with Cynthia Erivo before, haven’t you?

Steven Reineke: I’ve worked with Cynthia a handful of times before. She and I are friends. I’m very excited that she’s going out to do dates with various symphonies, and that we were able to snag her for dates here in Houston. It’s really exciting.

The press release for the concert says audiences can expect to hear Erivo’s songs from The Color Purple, Harriet, and Wicked. Can you tell us anything more about the lineup for the concert?

I’m looking at it right now. We’re still working on nailing down the exact songs. I know there’s also a little Etta James and a little Nina Simone. It’s quite an eclectic mix of music. Some are things I’ve done with her in the past, and there are some new things. Other than that, I can’t give away too much about the program.

You’ve worked with dozens of illustrious singers. What makes Cynthia Erivo so special?

Your body is your instrument when you’re a vocalist. Cynthia is just built differently than a lot of people. She’s been blessed with this amazing voice and has an incredible range. She can also produce so many colors and different timbres with her voice.

The other thing that really makes her so special is how she’s able to imbue each song with emotion and passion. She’s such a great actress. She does this thing with her voice; I don’t know what it is. I could listen to her sing the phone book. It’s just incredible. Whatever she touches, she puts so much into it that she grabs your complete attention. That’s a special artist that can do that.

She’s also completely genuine. In real life, she’s just as sweet as she appears onstage. She is a lovely person.

You’ve said that Sweeney Todd is your favorite Broadway musical. Where does Wicked fall in terms of your favorites?

Oh, I love Wicked! I’ve seen Wicked on Broadway probably 14 times. I absolutely love that show so very much. Sweeney Todd, I know, is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I just think it’s perfect. I don’t think there’s one single note out of place. I think it’s Sondheim’s masterpiece.

Ms. Erivo has selected only a few cities for this concert tour. Is her appearance with the Houston Symphony an indication of the orchestra’s excellence?

The Houston Symphony is one of the country’s finest orchestras. They play beautifully.

What do you most like about the orchestra as its principal pops conductor?

One thing I really like is the orchestra’s personality. The orchestra has a really good vibe to it; there’s a sense of camaraderie. We’re able to get in there and make great music without a lot of egos getting in the way. We’re all on the same team, and it feels really comfortable.

It seems like pops concerts are the sweet spot for symphony orchestras. It’s excellent music that’s more accessible to the general public. The Houston Symphony is not only performing with Cynthia Erivo, it’s also performing with other non-classical guest artists—movie soundtracks to accompany screenings of the films, for example. Pops concerts draw fans that might not go to a classical music concert.

I agree with that. That’s why I specialize in it. I think what we call the pops side, the popular side of things, is such a broad spectrum that we can present to a wide variety of people in the community. That’s one of the reasons that I love it.

WHAT: Cynthia Erivo with the Houston Symphony

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., April 8 and 9, 2025.

WHERE: Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St.

INFO: 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org.