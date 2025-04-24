Photos

Bunnies on the Bayou 46 at Sesquicentennial Park

April 20, 2025

Dalton DeHart

April 24, 2025
Thousands gathered at Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston on Easter Sunday for the 46th annual Bunnies on the Bayou, one of the city’s most iconic LGBTQ fundraising celebrations.

Emceed by Silky Nutmeg Ganache, the event featured music from opening DJ Kio Kio and a headlining performance by Tryfe. Attendees enjoyed a vibrant afternoon of entertainment, community connection, and charitable giving under the Houston skyline.

This year’s event benefited 13 local organizations, including Allies in Hope, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, Lazarus House, M.E.N. Inc, Grace Place, The Montrose Center, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, Pride Chorus Houston, PWA Holiday Charities, The T.R.U.T.H. Project, and Thomas Street Patient Services Corporation.

The celebration was made possible with support from sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 400 Conejos, 1800 Tequila, Q Care+, Mistr, and Essentia, along with community partners Cheeky Charity, Matty Made, Revelry, ViiV Healthcare, the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation, and Chapman & Kirby.

Founded in 1979, Bunnies on the Bayou began as a small gathering of friends and has grown into a cornerstone of Houston’s LGBTQ calendar. Over the decades, it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities through festive, community-focused events.

