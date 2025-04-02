Barcelona Wine Bar Brings Spanish Flavor to Montrose

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

No one will mistake Westheimer Road, Houston’s most iconic street, for Barcelona’s revered Las Ramblas. But the lively area around Westheimer’s intersection with Dunlavy has its own “only in H-Town” Montrose quirkiness. Nestled within this sector, and bringing a taste of the Catalan capital to Space City, is the buzzy new tapas bar Barcelona Wine Bar.

Chances are high that when you step inside, the handsome caballero greeting you will be general manager Corey Scranton. Whether he’s chairing events and raising beaucoups of funds for community organizations such as the Montrose Center or handling duties at his busy restaurant, Corey is in control. An out-and-proud gay man, Corey is also “a proud Ragin’ Cajun, through and through” who was raised in South Louisiana. He adds that he’s a also a nephew of none other than Sam Houston. “To say that I feel connected to Houston is an understatement. I belong here.”

Corey is passionate about making sure diners feel like they are transported to another world when they enter his restaurant. Visitors to the city of Barcelona—and to most of Spain, for that matter—know that dining is both an art and an obsession. Meals are enjoyed at a leisurely pace, and lively table conversation, called sobremesa, is as essential to the experience as the wine and food. Restaurants generally don’t get busy until 9 p.m., and a meal can last well into the wee hours.

Barcelona Wine Bar, which opened in September of 2023 in the century-old former Hollyfield Laundry building, with its original vaulted ceilings and stone façade carvings, allows Houstonians to experience a taste of Catalan culture. The menu features a variety of small plates (tapas), charcuterie, cheeses, paellas, and an extensive list of curated wines from vineyards around the globe, priced quite reasonably and with a special focus on organic and biodynamic wines. The vibe is buzzy yet also intimate—a perfect spot for camaraderie, romance, and spectacular food.

“You can come in solo and hang at the bar,” Cory suggests. “You can come in any sort of outfit or style and feel right at home. You can order a snack and a drink or feast through a table of tapas with a large group. We’ve really tried to make something that meets you wherever you are, and for whatever kind of hangout you want to have.”

Though Barcelona Wine Bar is a national chain, the Houston branch is uniquely local. Executive Chef Thomas Laczynski, who formerly helmed the kitchens at Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar, has created many dishes crafted specifically for the Houston palate and made with locally sourced ingredients—offerings that will change with the seasons.

Corey suggests diners not miss such standout dishes as the chicken pimentos, as well as the olive-oil pancakes from the brunch menu. Other favorites are the patatas bravas, which are tender cubes of potatoes fried to a perfect crispiness, then served in a paprika-infused “brava” sauce and a garlic aioli. Another classic is the gambas al ajillo, featuring jumbo Gulf shrimp in a sauce of Guindilla peppers, scallions, and garlic. And the restaurant has already staked a claim to serving one of the city’s best versions of paella: the “Salvaje” is a veritable meat fest, packed with chunks of pork, chicken, and chorizo.

Barcelona Wine Bar has been a stalwart supporter of LGBTQ causes, including sponsoring local charity events that benefit the Montrose Center. And Corey’s passion for his job is matched by his passion for such causes as working to end LGBTQ homelessness in Houston and supporting the work of organizations such as HRC and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. The latest Out for Good Gala, which Corey co-chaired, raised a record $400,000 for the Montrose Center. “I look forward to many more opportunities to make change. It is our responsibility to keep Houston safe for those at risk,” he says.

In his spare time, Corey and his partner, Alejandro, spend time with their beloved rescue dog, Charlie. They’ve also decided to take every opportunity to be politically active. “All of us are at risk right now,” he emphasizes. “Our basic civil liberties are at risk, and I intend to do everything that I can to keep us protected and to make sure future generations feel safe.”

For more info, visit barcelonawinebar.com.