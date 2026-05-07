Texas’ Oldest LGBTQ Bar Faces Closure

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The oldest LGBTQ bar in Texas is at risk of closing.

In late April, Robert’s Lafitte was the subject of an anonymous complaint, prompting an inspection by county health authorities and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The bar has since been warned that it will be shut down by June unless it completes thousands of dollars in repairs.

“We were reported because someone saw a flyer that said we were serving food,” says Terry Michael Fuller, who bartends and coordinates special events at Robert’s. “Officials realized it wasn’t food cooked here; it was brought in for an event. That basically brought a storm. While they were here, they said they had to inspect a little bit, so they started inspecting and found a laundry list of things.”

As a result, the historic bar at 2501 Avenue Q, which original owner Robert Mainor first opened in the 1960s, must now spend thousands to be up to code. Repairs to the building’s aging plumbing and drywall could reveal further issues, Fuller says.

The bar’s show director, Tiffany de la Vega, has been self-funding some repairs and has since decided to start a GoFundMe to keep Robert’s open. The online fundraiser has raised more than $2,700 as of May 7.

Vega is dumbfounded that someone would report the establishment in the first place. “I wouldn’t know why someone would do this,” they say. “But whoever it was, I wish them the best.”

The bar might need more than $55,000 dollars in total repairs in the long run, but anything will help right now, Vega says. “We’ve raised about $5,000 in total at the moment,” they say.

Currently, the ceiling and plumbing need to be fixed, as well as new permits for the pool and outside bar area, Vega says. Why is this fight so important to Vega? The answer is simple for them: “I care because this is our home,” they say. “This is our safe place where anyone can be who they are and not be judged. I saw all of our regular customers’ faces when they thought we were getting shut down, and I took it upon myself to make sure this place will not close.”

Fuller also isn’t backing down, and he hopes a special benefit fundraiser for the bar on Saturday, May 9th, will help raise even more funds and awareness. The event begins at 2 p.m. and concludes with a drag show, auction items, and drink specials starting at 8 p.m. Fuller adds that he hopes the bar can begin enough repairs within the next 25 to 30 days to show progress to the city and secure an extension from closing.

For Craig Sanford, who lives on Galveston Island and donated money to keep the bar open, Robert’s is full of many fond memories. “It’s the oldest gay bar in Texas,” he says. “Many folks got their start as entertainers there. Many found friendships and love there. Lafitte’s always provided a meal on every holiday for its customers. The LGBT community here will never be the same without this bar. Robert had a vision for its future, and hopefully it survives.”

To donate to keep Robert’s Lafitte open, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-roberts-lafitte-oldest-gay-bar-in-texas

What: Benefit for Robert Lafitte

Where: 2501 Ave Q Galveston

When: May 9, 2:00 p.m.; show begins at 10:00 p.m.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/RLafittes2501