Houston’s Hungry Like the Wolf Keeps ’80s Spirit Alive

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In Houston’s ever-evolving queer and restaurant landscapes, spaces that feel both nostalgic and forward-looking are increasingly rare. But at Hungry Like the Wolf, a beloved ’80s-themed diner just outside Montrose, new owner Mariah Martinez is working to strike that exact balance by honoring what came before while building something deeply rooted in community, visibility, and growth.

Martinez didn’t set out to take over an established restaurant. Her long-term vision has always been The Dollhouse Kitchen, a concept she’s been developing under her company, Barbie’s Enterprises LLC. But when the opportunity to acquire Hungry Like the Wolf presented itself, the timing and the potential felt undeniable. “Quite frankly, it was really a blessing in disguise,” Martinez says. “It’s an established business compared to a startup business.”

That distinction proved critical. Instead of building from scratch, Martinez saw a chance to learn, refine, and expand within an existing framework. “Build your legacy on an established business first,” she recalls being told by her investor. “That advice changed everything,” she says.

For years, Hungry Like the Wolf has stood out as Houston’s only ’80s-themed diner. It’s a 3,000-square-foot space filled with pop-culture references and neon nostalgia. For Martinez, that identity wasn’t something to replace. It was something to deepen. “I saw potential,” she says. “It’s the only ’80s nostalgic diner here in Houston. So it had a niche behind it.”

What it needed, in her view, was stronger operational focus and more intentional programming. Today, that means a packed weekly calendar that includes drag bingo, trivia nights, karaoke, and drag brunches designed to bring people through the doors again and again. “I just wanted to make it a place for our community,” Martinez explains. “Not only for Montrose, but for everyone.”

And indeed, “everyone” is the operative word. Located between Montrose and the Heights, Hungry Like the Wolf occupies a literal and symbolic middle ground that Martinez is eager to embrace. “This is a place for anyone and everyone to feel accepted,” she says.

As a trans woman and business owner, Martinez is acutely aware of what it means to take up space in a neighborhood with such deep LGBTQ history. “Especially as a trans woman, this means the world to me,” she reveals. “For a lot of people, there’s a stigma around trans entrepreneurs, thinking that we don’t have a chance.”

Her response has been to lead with both representation and opportunity, often hiring within the community and creating an environment where people feel seen. “If this trans person can do this, anyone can do this,” she notes. “Just put the right mindset to it and be true to yourself.”

That ethos extends to the guest experience, as well. For Martinez, the goal is simple but powerful: belonging. “When you walk through my doors, I want you to feel welcomed. I want you to feel like you’re at home.”

Under her leadership, drag has become a more prominent and intentional part of Hungry Like the Wolf’s identity. What was once a monthly offering has expanded into regular programming, including the launch of Haus of Dolls, Houston’s trans-led drag show hosted by Chevelle Brooks. “I’m the very first person to own a trans drag show here in Houston, so we made history with that,” she states with tangible pride.

And it’s not just about entertainment. It’s about normalization, visibility, and creating space. “I just want everyone to normalize drag because it’s not a crime,” she says. Yet, at the same time, she’s mindful of accessibility. The venue remains family-friendly during the day, with programming that shifts in tone as the evening progresses. This ensures that guests can engage with the space on their own terms.

As Houston’s queer nightlife continues to evolve, Martinez sees an opportunity there—not just to participate, but to expand what that ecosystem looks like. “Starting in May, on Fridays and Saturdays, we’ll be open until 2:00 a.m.,” she explains. “We’re going to have a different theme going on during those Friday and Saturday nights, turning the space into a nightlife scene.”

Still, Hungry Like the Wolf is only one piece of a much larger vision. Martinez is clear that The Dollhouse Kitchen remains her long-term goal, with this current chapter serving as both training ground and launch pad. “This is just a stepping-stone right now,” she says with her eyes on the future.

For now, though, her focus is on building a space where nostalgia meets new energy, and where every guest—regardless of identity—can find a place to belong. “Expect some nostalgia, expect some high energy,” Martinez says. “This is just the beginning! It’s only gonna get better and better from here!”

For more information, visit hungrylikethewolfhouston.com.