Bringin’ in the Green Benefiting the Montrose Center

The 33rd Annual “Bringin’ In The Green” was a dazzling celebration of community and generosity benefiting the Montrose Center. Hosted at the home of Chris Robinson, the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event welcomed guests for an evening of festive fun and fundraising. An open bar kept spirits high, while Event Elementz delighted attendees with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. A luxury silent auction featured an array of exclusive items, adding excitement to the night. With vibrant green attire, lively conversation, and a shared commitment to supporting the Montrose Center’s programs, the event was a shining example of Houston’s giving spirit and community pride.