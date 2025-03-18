Photos

Bringin’ in the Green Benefiting the Montrose Center

March 13, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email March 18, 2025
The 33rd Annual “Bringin’ In The Green” was a dazzling celebration of community and generosity benefiting the Montrose Center. Hosted at the home of Chris Robinson, the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event welcomed guests for an evening of festive fun and fundraising. An open bar kept spirits high, while Event Elementz delighted attendees with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. A luxury silent auction featured an array of exclusive items, adding excitement to the night. With vibrant green attire, lively conversation, and a shared commitment to supporting the Montrose Center’s programs, the event was a shining example of Houston’s giving spirit and community pride. 

