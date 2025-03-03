Susan Christian Honored with a Celebration of Her Remarkable Career

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Longtime City of Houston event planner Susan Christian was honored with a celebration of her remarkable career at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Joining in the celebration were Christian’s wife and sons, current and former elected officials, including Mayor John Whitmire, who presented her with a City Proclamation in her honor, and State Senator Carol Alvarado with a State of Texas Proclamation.

In a bittersweet coda, former Houston Mayor and US Congressman Sylvester Turner made one of his last public appearances at the event, presenting Christian with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition. Turner passed away on March 4.

The Ernest Walker Band provided music for the event, and guests were treated to tasty bites by Cotton Catering.

